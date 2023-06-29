Preparing for the peak summer tourism season, Sun Hung Kai Properties has upgraded its hotel membership mini program to create a convenient travel experience for mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Preparing for the peak summer tourist season, Sun Hung Kai Properties has upgraded its hotel membership mini-program to create a convenient travel experience for mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong

Preparing for the peak summer tourist season, Sun Hung Kai Properties has fully upgraded its hotel membership mini-program to present a comprehensive travel experience plan for mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong

Royal Rewards – Sun Hung Kai Properties Hotel Membership Rewards Program

Comprehensive coverage of travel, food, clothing, housing and transportation in Hong Kong

In 2022, Sun Hung Kai Properties Group will launch a brand new hotel membership reward program – Royal Rewards, which brings together 5 “Royal” hotels in Hong Kong (Royal Garden Hotel, Royal Plaza Hotel, Royal Metro Hotel, Royal View Hotel and Royal Plaza Hotel), And nearly 20 selected restaurants including Sijiju restaurant in Hong Kong ifc shopping mall. Royal Rewards members can not only directly enjoy member discounts when spending at participating hotels and restaurants, but also earn 1 point with HK$1 eligible spending, which can be redeemed for rich rewards such as hotel accommodation, dining, and spa treatments.

As a large-scale hotel and consumer shopping comprehensive experience reward program in Hong Kong, Royal Rewards is an alliance with the group’s ThePoint SHKP shopping mall membership reward program. When members register for Royal Rewards, they will enjoy ThePoint membership at the same time, in 25 Sun Hung Kai stores covering Hong Kong Earn points for consumption in shopping malls under the real estate group! The Royal Rewards membership program was the first to launch a mobile app in Hong Kong last year, which provides a one-stop point + reward redemption service, which is very popular among local consumers.

This year, as Hong Kong’s tourism market continues to improve, Sun Hung Kai Properties Group has put more effort into upgrading the Emperor Rewards Mini Program, aiming to provide hotel guests from the mainland with a convenient online experience, creating points for redemption of rewards, hotel and restaurant reservations, and member discounts. A travel and rewards platform that integrates information and other functions, bringing tourists a better use and service experience, making the excitement of the journey within easy reach!

Emperor Rewards Mini Program Vitality Upgrade Four Convenient Functions Make the Journey More Exciting

The newly upgraded King Rewards Mini Program, on the basis of the original membership account function, has taken into account the convenience of operation, and has carried out a series of optimizations to bring four major functions to enrich the Hong Kong travel experience!

Function 1 Online booking of “Emperor” hotel rooms

After logging in, Royal Rewards members can directly enjoy the preferential price for members to book online and inquire about “Royal” hotel rooms, check the order progress at any time, and get hotel discount information in real time.

Function 2 points with cash payment

The upgraded mini-program not only allows Royal Rewards members to view their point records online in real time, but can also exchange their points for multiple rewards such as board and lodging in Hong Kong, souvenirs, etc., and points can also be used to directly deduct house prices. Members can choose to combine points with cash or use all points to book rooms, and the use of points is more flexible.

Function 3 Online restaurant reservation

Users can browse the restaurant list online, choose a restaurant according to the dishes and the hotel they belong to, and make a call with one click, making reservation more convenient.

Function 4 Points record and membership status query

The Emperor Rewards mini program provides points earning and usage records, which members can check in real time. Emperor Rewards members can also use the rewards and privilege e-vouchers through the mini program, which is convenient to operate.

Emperor Rewards presents unprecedented tourist privileges

Free air tickets to and from Hong Kong, free hotel accommodation and other travel benefits

To celebrate the return and welcome the summer vacation, Emperor Rewards will start in July 2023, presenting a series of tourist privileges! During the event, join Emperor Rewards, and immediately enjoy member-exclusive room rates, as low as 35% off! At the same time, you will receive a HK$100 welcome dining cash coupon and a welcome gift of 500 points to start a distinguished experience and enjoy colorful rewards!

For details of the event, please pay close attention to the news on the WeChat official account of Emperor Rewards.

The Emperor’s Rewards starts here

The Emperor Rewards Mini Program is brand new, with a more comprehensive attitude, it interprets the vitality of Hong Kong and adds color to the journey of entertainment!

Sincerely invite you to join us!

Preparing for the peak summer tourist season, Sun Hung Kai Properties has fully upgraded its hotel membership mini-program to present a comprehensive travel experience plan for mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong

Royal Rewards – Sun Hung Kai Properties Hotel Membership Rewards Program

Comprehensive coverage of travel, food, clothing, housing and transportation in Hong Kong

In 2022, Sun Hung Kai Properties Group will launch a brand new hotel membership reward program – Royal Rewards, which brings together 5 “Royal” hotels in Hong Kong (Royal Garden Hotel, Royal Plaza Hotel, Royal Metro Hotel, Royal View Hotel and Royal Plaza Hotel), And nearly 20 selected restaurants including Sijiju restaurant in Hong Kong ifc shopping mall. Royal Rewards members can not only directly enjoy member discounts when spending at participating hotels and restaurants, but also earn 1 point with HK$1 eligible spending, which can be redeemed for rich rewards such as hotel accommodation, dining, and spa treatments.

As a large-scale hotel and consumer shopping comprehensive experience reward program in Hong Kong, Royal Rewards is an alliance with the group’s ThePoint SHKP shopping mall membership reward program. When members register for Royal Rewards, they will enjoy ThePoint membership at the same time, in 25 Sun Hung Kai stores covering Hong Kong Earn points for consumption in shopping malls under the real estate group! The Royal Rewards membership program was the first to launch a mobile app in Hong Kong last year, which provides a one-stop point + reward redemption service, which is very popular among local consumers.

This year, as Hong Kong’s tourism market continues to improve, Sun Hung Kai Properties Group has put more effort into upgrading the Emperor Rewards Mini Program, aiming to provide hotel guests from the mainland with a convenient online experience, creating points for redemption of rewards, hotel and restaurant reservations, and member discounts. A travel and rewards platform that integrates information and other functions, bringing tourists a better use and service experience, making the excitement of the journey within easy reach!

Emperor Rewards Mini Program Vitality Upgrade Four Convenient Functions Make the Journey More Exciting

The newly upgraded King Rewards Mini Program, on the basis of the original membership account function, has taken into account the convenience of operation, and has carried out a series of optimizations to bring four major functions to enrich the Hong Kong travel experience!

Function 1 Online booking of “Emperor” hotel rooms

After logging in, Royal Rewards members can directly enjoy the preferential price for members to book online and inquire about “Royal” hotel rooms, check the order progress at any time, and get hotel discount information in real time.

Function 2 points with cash payment

The upgraded mini-program not only allows Royal Rewards members to view their point records online in real time, but can also exchange their points for multiple rewards such as board and lodging in Hong Kong, souvenirs, etc., and points can also be used to directly deduct house prices. Members can choose to combine points with cash or use all points to book rooms. The use of points is more flexible.

Function 3 Online restaurant reservation

Users can browse the restaurant list online, choose a restaurant according to the dishes and the hotel they belong to, and make a call with one click, making reservation more convenient.

Function 4 Points record and membership status query

The Emperor Rewards mini program provides points earning and usage records, which members can check in real time. Emperor Rewards members can also use the rewards and privilege e-vouchers through the mini program, which is convenient to operate.

Emperor Rewards presents unprecedented tourist privileges

Free air tickets to and from Hong Kong, free hotel accommodation and other travel benefits

To celebrate the return and welcome the summer vacation, Emperor Rewards will start in July 2023, presenting a series of tourist privileges! During the event, join Emperor Rewards, and immediately enjoy member-exclusive room rates, as low as 35% off! At the same time, you will receive a HK$100 welcome catering cash coupon and a welcome gift of 500 points to start a distinguished experience and enjoy colorful rewards!

For details of the event, please pay close attention to the news on the WeChat official account of Emperor Rewards.

The Emperor’s Rewards starts here

The Emperor Rewards Mini Program is brand new, with a more comprehensive attitude, it interprets the vitality of Hong Kong and adds color to the journey of entertainment!

Sincerely invite you to join us!

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

