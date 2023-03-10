Episode 252

The heat transition in Germany is to be accelerated by law. Housing is responsible for a third of CO2 emissions. But is it really efficient and also climate-friendly to cover Germany with millions of surrender heat pumps and do we even have enough green electricity in winter? The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about this.

Other topics:

Gold rush mood in the Ore Mountains – which two shares will benefit you

Terrific podcast performance – which share Deffner and Zschäpitz bought independently of each other

Dax at high for the year – why even the bull is caught in the fear of interest rates

Subsidized balcony power plants – how everyone can produce their own electricity

Inequality in Germany – Where women in this country are financially behind men the most

Hydrogen on the slopes – how the green transformation works in Austria

+++ Advertising +++ Would you like to find out more about our advertising partners? Here you will find all information and discounts. The DuZ hoodies are now available again

Imprint:

Data protection:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

