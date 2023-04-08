WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Senger-Weiss, freight rates for sea and air transport have recently fallen many times over. How does Gebrüder Weiss deal with such an uncertain situation?

Wolfram Senger-Weiss: In contrast to many other sectors, logistics has always been forced to react at short notice. We are used to planning with fluctuations. Nevertheless, the development also worried me because it is difficult for our team to deal with this high level of volatility. But it was even more difficult for our customers, who had to factor the costs into their pricing model. We can only pass these fluctuations on to the customers.