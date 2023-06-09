Presentation of the BMW M 1000 XR: Charge upright



With the M 1000 XR, BMW is presenting the third model built by M GmbH. The long-legged sports tourer also has the 210 hp in-line four-cylinder from the superbike. This makes the M 1000 XR the strongest sports tourer on the market. The new model is expected to go on sale next year.

A sports tourer with 210 hp from BMW: The Munich brand of all things, whose motorcycle division for decades preached restraint in engine performance and design, has now mutated into a hp fetishist. In the Superbike M 1000 RR, 212 hp may make sense for use on the race track (it serves as a homologation model for the Superbike World Championship), perhaps the 210 hp for the Naked Bike M 1000 R can somehow be justified, but in a sports tourer they seem to be exaggerated. The production version of the S 1000 XR is already very fast with 165 hp and 255 km/h, and probably no buyer has ever complained about a lack of performance.

BMW specifies the top speed as 280 km/h. With the driver sitting upright. (Image: BMW)

Premiere at the TT Isle of Man

It is obviously very important to BMW that the world hears about the M 1000 XR now, even though it is not due to be launched until next year. The Munich-based brand chose a place steeped in history for this: During the TT Isle of Man at the end of May, ten-time TT winner Peter Hickman chased the M 1000 XR around the legendary course in front of thousands of spectators. Even if there was talk of a prototype, the black-painted motorcycle seemed to be in a very near-series condition. Immediately afterwards, BMW released a video of the M 1000 XR and on the homepage a partially shrouded motorcycle with the slogan “Born to lead”. In addition, the fans were fed with a few photos of the prototype, which is not sure what will change before the start of production.

matter of prestige

But what drives BMW to the M 1000 XR? This is about prestige, the brand wants to finally shake off the conservative reputation. The competition has presented the sports tourer with 170 hp (Ducati Multistrada V4), 175 hp (KTM 1290 Super Duke GT) and 200 hp (Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX). BMW now wants to demonstrate what they are capable of and speaks of a “long-distance sports motorcycle”. The XR still appears long-legged, like a travel enduro with 17-inch wheels. The M 1000 RR was created two years ago on the basis of the S 1000 RR with an in-line four-cylinder that developed 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and reached a maximum speed of 15,100 revs. The compression increased from 12.5:1 to 13.3:1 and titanium connecting rods were used. Thanks to the Shift Cam (variable intake camshaft), the engine also offered good torque and reached 113 Nm at 11,100 rpm, but over 100 Nm were permanently available from 5500 rpm.





The engine of the M 1000 XR comes from the M 1000 RR, but in the sports tourer it has two less horsepower. Whereby 210 hp is still exorbitantly strong. (Image: BMW)

280 km/h with the driver sitting upright

As with the naked bike M 1000 R, the top performance of the M 1000 XR has been reduced by two hp to its 210, which is also a little earlier at 13,750 rpm, but according to BMW the sports tourer runs at 280 km/h with an upright rider Driver behind the steep windshield. If the optional panniers are then installed, it should be the ultimate humiliation for all sports motorcycles that are overtaken by the M 1000 XR.

However, BMW did not stop with the performance-enhanced engine, but slimmed down the sports tourer by three kilograms to 223 kg. The developers achieved this mainly by using a lithium-ion battery and some carbon fiber laminate parts. Judging by the photos, at least the fairing and front fender are made of the lightweight material. In the photos, the rear mudguard, heel guard, chain guard and even the wheels are also made of carbon fiber laminate, but were available as a “carbon package” at an additional cost on the previous M models.





The S 1000 XR is already considered a very powerful sports tourer, but the M 1000 XR will surpass it in every respect. BMW describes them as “long-distance athletes”. (Image: BMW)

Sports tourer with winglets

The winglets on the fairing are new, as they have been in fashion on superbikes for some time. They increase the contact pressure at high speeds. The tinted windshield is lower than on the S 1000 XR, but height-adjustable. The blue anodized brake calipers on the M 1000 XR come from Nissin, even if they say BMW. The Akrapovic exhaust, presumably made of titanium, is part of the good manners for expensive motorcycles.





It will become clear next year whether the chassis of the prototype will remain or whether the M 1000 XR will have a semi-active chassis in series production. (Image: BMW)

When it comes to the chassis, M GmbH obviously relies on the series counterpart with an aluminum bridge frame. The prototype’s upside-down fork comes from Marzocchi and, like the shock absorber, offers 150 mm of travel. However, it is very possible that the M 1000 XR will get a semi-active suspension next year. It is also still open whether it will stay with the handlebar end mirror. Of course, BMW hasn’t revealed the price yet, but since the S 1000 XR currently costs 18,650 euros and the M 1000 R costs 22,600 euros, the M 1000 XR should end up somewhere around 25,000 euros.

The magic word M GmbH

Does 210 hp make sense in a sports tourer? No, absolutely not! The M 1000 XR is aimed at a small but financially strong group of buyers who want to go on tour in the most exclusive way, but also expect above-average performance on the racetrack. Certainly an unusual combination, but the magic word M GmbH could also work with the M 1000 XR.

