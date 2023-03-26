Collapse on live TV: the video

A lot of fear live for Elianis Garrido, presenter of the Colombian TV Channel 1. The 35-year-old woman fainted live due to illness, after feeling the first problems when she was sitting on the stool. Viewers of the program Lo sé todo witnessed the decidedly impressive scene in real time.

Garrido was conducting the broadcast regularly when at one point she suddenly brought her hands in front of her face. Someone imagined a moment of emotion and turmoil, perhaps for private matters, but the reality was different and decidedly more dramatic. In fact, the woman literally collapsed, ending up on the ground with a dead body.

WATCH THE VIDEO SHOCK

Subscribe to the newsletter

