Listen to the audio version of the article

Increases of over 1,000% for the methane used in the factories that produce tomato preserves. An unsustainable situation for the red gold supply chain represented by Anicav, the National Association of Canned Vegetable Food Industries, which warns “Rising prices out of control and speculations within the supply chain put the sector at serious risk due to production costs that are completely out of check”.

The energy bill has become the first cost item for Coppola, a canning SME with 30 million in revenues and 75% of exported production. “In July 2021 the gas bill was 83 thousand euros, this year it jumped to 508 thousand euros – says Carmine Alfano, third generation of the family business -. For electricity, the bill went from 60 thousand to 170 thousand euros. Shocking increases because in the company we have a photovoltaic system that covers one third of the needs ». A difficult situation destined to get worse. “Our supplier is having difficulty setting prices,” adds Alfano. Then there are the double-digit increases for all the other raw materials used by the company.

«It is absolutely necessary to intervene to protect companies from this dangerous drift which has an evident speculative component, especially as regards the expensive bills. The tax credit is good, but it is not enough – explains Giovanni De Angelis, General Manager of Anicav -. This situation is impossible to sustain especially if we consider the evident difficulties we will have in transferring these increases to large-scale distribution ».