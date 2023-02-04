Home Business President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

The 2023 State of the Union address will be delivered by the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. (local time) in the United States House of Representatives at the 118th United States Congress.

It will be there Biden’s second State of the Union address and his third address to a joint session of the United States Congress. This joint session will be chaired by the Speaker of the Chamber, Kevin McCarthyaccompanied by Kamala HarrisVice President, in his capacity as President of the Senate.

The speech is expected to be an (unofficial) start to the season for the 2024 presidential campaign, and Biden a set of policy priorities that may or may not find support in Congress.

It will be the first State of the Union address to a Republican-controlled House of Representatives since 2018.

