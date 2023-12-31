President López Obrador Celebrates Strong Mexican Peso Against US Dollar

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, took to social media to celebrate the strength of the Mexican currency against the US dollar. Using data from the X account, formerly Twitter, of World of Statistics, López Obrador shared an image of the 14 currencies that either stood out or had a decline with respect to the dollar. In his message, he highlighted the fact that in decades there has not been such a strong value for the peso. Despite acknowledging that the best thing is to see people happy and shopping in the streets and squares, he emphasized the significance of the peso’s current strength. This announcement comes as a positive development for the Mexican economy and showcases the president’s optimism about the country’s financial standing.

