Home » President López Obrador Celebrates Strong Mexican Peso Against US Dollar
Business

President López Obrador Celebrates Strong Mexican Peso Against US Dollar

by admin
President López Obrador Celebrates Strong Mexican Peso Against US Dollar

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, took to social media to celebrate the strength of the Mexican currency against the US dollar. Using data from the X account, formerly Twitter, of World of Statistics, López Obrador shared an image of the 14 currencies that either stood out or had a decline with respect to the dollar. In his message, he highlighted the fact that in decades there has not been such a strong value for the peso. Despite acknowledging that the best thing is to see people happy and shopping in the streets and squares, he emphasized the significance of the peso’s current strength. This announcement comes as a positive development for the Mexican economy and showcases the president’s optimism about the country’s financial standing.

See also  Sun Minghui 17+12 Big Hat Jones and the two men clashed at the end of the game_Game_Jilin_Guangsha

You may also like

Child benefit 2024: amount, application and payment dates

Motorway, tolls hit in 2024: here’s when the...

Debon Securities: Gold will still have strong upward...

Copyright over for Mickey Mouse: Disney loses rights...

Colombian peso performs strongly against the dollar at...

From pensions to salaries: what changes in 2024...

Economic Observation: AI large models are moving toward...

2023-2024 Retail Store Hours for New Year’s Eve...

Resolution 37 of 14/12/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

There are 239 listed companies on the Beijing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy