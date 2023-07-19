President of Central Reserve Bank Defends Salvadoran Economy’s Poor Performance Compared to Regional Peers

Title: President of Central Reserve Bank Defends Salvadoran Economy’s Poor Performance

Subtitle: Low growth attributed to internal factors and crime

The president of El Salvador’s Central Reserve Bank (BCR), Douglas Rodríguez, has come forward to defend the country’s underwhelming economic performance compared to its regional peers during the first quarter of the year. Despite facing criticism, Rodríguez emphasized that the government’s focus is not on an immediate rebuild of the nation, but on sustainable growth.

During a recent interview, Rodríguez was asked about the reasons behind the country’s lagging regional growth. In response, the president attributed the low levels of growth to various factors, including crime, which has had a detrimental impact on the Salvadoran economy. He acknowledged that, given the global economic crisis, the country should be in a recession. However, Rodríguez highlighted that El Salvador continues to experience growth due to internal factors, surpassing previous years unaffected by international shocks.

The BCR president also provided growth projections for the end of 2023, ranging between 2% and 3%. These projections are supported by indicators and data managed by the National Office of Statistics and Censuses (Onec). Rodríguez stated that, historically, the Salvadoran economy has been highly susceptible to international shocks. However, the current growth is primarily driven by internal sources such as tourism and a decrease in crime, which are playing significant roles in the country’s economic dynamics.

However, contrasting with Rodríguez’s optimism, the growth projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2023 place El Salvador at the bottom in terms of GDP growth in Central America, with a projected rate of only 2.4%. Costa Rica and Nicaragua are projected to grow by 2.7% and 3% respectively, while Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama are expected to experience growth rates of 3.4%, 3.7%, and 5% respectively.

Data provided by the Central Bank indicates that in the first quarter of 2023, El Salvador’s growth was a mere 0.8%. The positive performance was largely attributed to the construction sector, which recorded growth of 17.9%. Additionally, the electricity supplies and professional and scientific activities sectors also showed an increase. In contrast, real estate activities, water supply, and the industrial sector experienced negative figures during the same period.

The BCR’s acknowledgment of the struggles faced by El Salvador’s economy raises concerns regarding its ability to achieve sustainable and significant growth. As the country continues to grapple with internal issues such as crime, addressing these challenges will be crucial in driving positive economic change.

