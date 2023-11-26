Home » President of Fedegán Criticizes Avianca: A Once ‘Big Company’ Now a ‘Low-Cost Airline with Poor Service’
President of Fedegán Criticizes Avianca: A Once 'Big Company' Now a 'Low-Cost Airline with Poor Service'

President of Fedegán Criticizes Avianca: A Once 'Big Company' Now a 'Low-Cost Airline with Poor Service'

José Félix Lafaurie, president of Fedegán and a member of the negotiating table for dialogues with the ELN, has made scathing criticisms of Avianca, one of Colombia’s most famous airlines. In a column published on the Contexto Ganadero portal, Lafaurie attacked the airline for poor service he experienced on a recent trip.

Lafaurie began by commenting on the rebranding of Avianca, noting that the airline had transitioned to a “low-cost airline with poor service” from a previously recognized large company of national origin. He then went on to share his personal experience with the airline, lamenting the high cost of changing his flight on a nearly full aircraft.

According to Lafaurie, when he tried to bring his flight forward on a trip to promote Colombian meat in Germany and sustainable livestock production in Japan, he was shocked by the quoted price. “The difference, on a practically closed flight, was 960 euros,” he wrote. “As it was, I did not advance my trip and Avianca was left with its ’empty seat.'”

Lafaurie also criticized the lack of free snacks or beverages on board the flight, citing the airline’s practice of selling coffee and water even on short domestic flights.

In conclusion, Lafaurie questioned the oversight of the Superintendency, stating that although Avianca is a large company, it is no longer a “big company” in terms of its corporate ethic of service. “Greatness is not measured in dollars or planes, but in a corporate ethic of service, that of that Avianca with a capital letter that left and we hope to return,” he said.

Avianca, with its recognition as one of the top Colombian airlines and holding the largest number of slots at El Dorado Airport, has faced ongoing criticism from users for poor service and high costs. The latest critique from José Félix Lafaurie adds to the growing voices of discontent with the airline’s offerings and customer experience.

