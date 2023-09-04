President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo

Beijing, September 4th – Today, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo. The theme of this year’s expo is “Intelligence from all directions, learning from all sides,” and it officially opened in Chongqing.

In his letter, President Xi emphasized the significance of new technologies such as the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, which are currently undergoing profound evolution. He mentioned that industrial digitalization, intelligence, and green transformation are accelerating, leading to a booming smart industry and digital economy. These advancements are bringing significant changes to global factors, including resource allocation methods, industrial development models, and people’s lifestyles.

China has consistently placed great importance on the development of the digital economy. President Xi stated that the country will continue to promote the deep integration of digital technology with the real economy. China is actively coordinating efforts to advance both digital industrialization and industrial digitization while accelerating the construction of a cyber power and a digital China. President Xi expressed China‘s willingness to collaborate with all countries to grasp the new trends of the digital age and deepen international exchanges and cooperation in the digital field.

The 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo serves as a platform for promoting innovation and development in the smart industry. President Xi called for the expo to contribute to the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, emphasizing the importance of working together to create a happier and better future.

The expo aims to showcase the latest technological advancements, share industry insights, and provide a platform for businesses to collaborate and explore opportunities in the smart industry. It attracts professionals, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. With the theme of “Intelligence from all directions, learning from all sides,” the expo seeks to highlight the importance of cross-sector collaboration and knowledge exchange for the advancement of the smart industry.

The 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo demonstrates China‘s commitment to technological innovation and its aspiration to become a global leader in the digital economy. As the world continues to embrace the digital age, this expo serves as a platform for international cooperation and collaboration in shaping the future of the smart industry.

