Presidential, parliamentary and gubernatorial elections will be held in Nigeria on 25 February. Elections will see the ruling party APC and the main opposition PDP battle it out for the president’s succession Muhammadu Buhari, who resigned after two terms. The APC fields the former governor of Lagos Tinubu ball against the PDP candidate, the former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Cover photo EPA/Akintunde Akinleye