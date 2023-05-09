Presidentialism, Pd-5S against the people. They prefer palace games

For the left, the power of citizens should not be increased

The left drops the mask: it is against the people and against increasing the powers of the people. The reasons given by Pd and M5S for saying no to the proposal are incredible Giorgia Meloni and of the government on the reform, an open proposal, open both to presidentialism and to the premiership: the power of citizens must not be increased.

It seems incredible, but it is sadly true. Also because, as demonstrated by France and the United States, the direct election of Head of State (but it would be the same if it belonged to the premier) removes that possibility for groups of parties, currents or individual parliamentarians to blackmail the head of state or government (as we have seen many times in Italy).

Meloni’s proposal makes sense: it places power in the hands of the citizens and, declined in one way or another, must be strongly supported. Instead, the left demonstrates itself against the people and in favor of Palazzo’s tricks. Incredible, also why Macron against Marine Le Pen was an idol of the Democratic Party. But what is good for the French people is not granted to the Italian one. Without words. Subscribe to the newsletter

