The site of The print and those of all newspapers Cheetah from midnight today and throughout Friday 17 February they will not be updated. On the newsstands on Saturday, you won’t find any of the editorial group’s newspapers.

Journalists and journalists are on strike to protest following the “marketing” of individual newspapers or groups of newspapers, with their sites and paper and digital newspapers. As the CEO of said Gedi, Maurizio Scanavino, in Wednesday’s meeting with the coordination of the Editorial Committees, “depends on the offer and the interlocutors”, confirming that contacts are underway with groups interested in acquiring the historic titles of the Northeast (the Morning of Padua, The New Venice, the Tribune of Treviso, the Corriere delle Alpi, The Venetian Messenger e The small) to which it would add the Mantua Gazette. But the principle can also be extended to The print, the Republic, The 19th century, the Province of Pavia, the Canavese Sentinel, Huffington Postthe radio: the “corporate reference perimeter” that the CEO himself outlined only in December no longer exists.

What was the largest Italian publishing group and which overnight has already sold historic titles such as the New Sardinia e The Tyrrhenian Sea, the Gazettes, New Ferrara, The Espresso is closed Micromegaopens up to the market again.

The logic of economic advantage has rapidly replaced that of interest in territories and information, for which all journalists and journalists have worked in recent years. And they still do it, facing for some time the challenges and unknowns of a difficult digital transition. Work now put on the market so lightly with a purely entrepreneurial logic that we cannot accept.

In a free market, ownership certainly has the right to sell – while assuming the responsibility of dispersing the legacy of a publishing group that has made the history of information in Italy, projecting itself first and into positions of leadership also in the world of digital communication – but bearing in mind that free information and pluralism are a sensitive asset essential to democracy. We need maximum transparency on who will have the future ownership and guarantees on respect for employees’ labor rights.

THE COMMUNICATE OF THE RSU OF THE GEDI GROUP

All the MSW of the companies of the GEDI group express their closeness to the Coordination of the Editorial Committees of the newspapers of the GEDI group following the rumors of negotiations not denied for the sale of historical newspapers of the North-East.

We share their concerns both in terms of employment and in terms of publishing because they are ours too, given the choices made by the owners, which recently involved the sale of theEspressothe sale of two company branches of Get Digital and now the sales news of testament of the northeast.