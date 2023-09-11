Pressure from Huawei Mate 60 Series Causes Apple’s iPhone 15 Stock to Drop by 30% in China

Title: Huawei Mate 60 Series Puts Pressure on Apple as iPhone 15 Stock Drops by 30% in China

Date: September 11, 2023

Byline: Hotspot Express

Financial news on September 11: The pressure brought by Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60 to Apple is emerging.

According to digital bloggers, the stocking volume of the Chinese version of the Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be reduced by about 30%, and market expectations are still unclear. Apple’s autumn new product launch conference will be held at 1 a.m. on September 13, Beijing time. Huawei’s Mate60 series has been put on sale in advance, seizing the market opportunity. Some Apple fans have also been converted into Mate60 series users. Huawei Mate60 Pro is expected to reach cumulative shipments of 5.5-6 million units within 4 months of release, and cumulative shipments will reach at least 12 million units 12 months after release.

Since 18:08 on September 3, the Huawei Mate 60 series has been on sale for all models many times, and every time it is almost sold out in seconds. There are even queues at Huawei stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and other places, which shows that the new machine is very popular among consumers.

On August 29, Huawei’s latest flagship model, the Mate 60 Pro, was suddenly launched on the Huawei Mall. The 12+512GB version was priced at 6,999 yuan. This “sold before release” approach generally surprised the outside world. Smart functions such as AI air-to-air control, smart payment, and keeping the screen on while watching are all back on Mate 60 Pro. At the same time, it is connected to the Pangu artificial intelligence large model to provide consumers with a smarter interactive experience.

According to reports, the release of Mate 60 Pro is regarded as the first step for Huawei to return to the mobile phone market. Many people close to Huawei confirmed that Huawei has launched a comprehensive plan to fully return to the global mobile phone market, with the domestic market first and overseas markets later. Multiple technological breakthroughs in the past three years have laid the foundation for this return, and subsequent launches are products, channels, and markets.

