Great expectations on the Fed’s decision, expected today on interest rates and many are expecting an increase of 75 or 100 basis points.

For Michele Sansone, Country Manager of iBanFirst, this is a move that will further increase the depreciation of the EURO / DOLLAR pair, trying to break the low point reached this month of 0.9865.

“From a currency standpoint, volatility will increase on all currencies paired with the US dollar tomorrow evening (European time),” says Samson. “The US dollar is likely to be the main winner of this meeting. A hawkish tone will fuel expectations of an acceleration in the pace of monetary policy tightening, thereby increasing the net dollar value. As already mentioned we are in a market centered on the US dollar and this is not going to change anytime soon. We expect EUR / USD to further depreciate as it seeks to break the low point already hit this month of 0.9865 potentially following the FOMC meeting. The dollar’s current strength could also prompt more countries to intervene in the currency markets. This will not be the case in the eurozone. But rumors are growing that Japan may finally decide to intervene to strengthen the Japanese yen ”.