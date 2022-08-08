In a few weeks, Apple will hold its much-anticipated fall launch event. In addition to the confirmed iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 series, Apple may launch many other new products. The foreign technology media 9to5Mac has now begun to take stock of the new products at this autumn conference.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access: Apple Online Store (China)

iPhone 14 series

At the September conference this year, the most dazzling protagonist was the iPhone 14 series. This year’s iPhone 14 series will also have four models, including two standard models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, and two high-end models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Expect big changes to the iPhone 14 Pro at Apple’s September event, as 9to5Mac previously reported. With a new design, a better processor, and huge camera improvements, the iPhone 14 series will likely be one of Apple’s biggest launches in years.

However, according to recent supply chain news, the iPhone 14 standard version will not increase the price this time, and will still maintain the starting price of 5,999 yuan ($799 in North America) of the previous generation, which is the most entry-level model this year. As for the two models of the iPhone 14 Pro series, there will be a high probability of a price increase this time, mainly because the upgrade is huge and the cost has increased significantly. It is reported that the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to start at 8,999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to start at 9,999.

Apple Watch Series 8

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple will launch three Apple Watch Series 8 models this year. These include the standard Series 8 in 40mm and 45mm, as well as the Series 8 Pro. The Apple Watch Series 8 will get at least a new body temperature sensor and better battery life. The Apple Watch SE may be updated, and Apple is also preparing to launch a rugged “Pro” version of the current watch, with a different design and a premium finish.

AirPods Pro 2

9to5Mac has confirmed from sources that the next AirPods Pro model — codenamed B698 — will feature the next version of the H1 chip, Apple’s own audio processor. Additionally, the LC3 codec support mentioned in the AirPods Max beta firmware suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 may be the first to add Bluetooth 5.2 support.

This codec will bring more stability and efficiency to wireless earbuds. Not only that, but this new standard will help AirPods Pro 2 improve the sound quality of voice calls and songs, supporting higher bit rates. While the Bluetooth Low Energy and LC3 codecs don’t promise “lossless Bluetooth”, they certainly improve the sound quality a lot.

mixed reality headset

Rumors of an Apple Mixed Reality headset have been heating up over the past year. At Apple’s September event, the company may revisit Jobs’ “one more thing” statement to preview the company’s upcoming mixed reality headset. Rumors now suggest that it will debut as soon as the end of this year, with sales starting in 2023. Apple’s September event could be the perfect time for Apple to reveal to the public that it’s entering a new market.

Earlier this year, for example, the company teased that it was working on a new Mac Pro, but no further details.

system update

Will iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 appear at Apple’s September event? Not clear so far. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16 has been delayed by at least a month as Apple aims to release it in October — alongside macOS 13 Ventura. At Apple’s September event, its CEO Tim Cook will likely announce the release dates of iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.