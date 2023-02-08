New loans in January are expected to break the record for a single month, corporate loans are still strong, and the scale of new social financing is expected to be around 5.5 trillion. Affected by the high base in the same period last year, M2 may continue to fall slightly.

The market is full of confidence in the credit start of 2023. Based on the opinions of many institutions, new loans in January are expected to break the highest record in a single month, and corporate loans are still strong. In the same period last year, the shrinking net financing of corporate bonds may become a drag.

The central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held a symposium on credit work on January 10, requiring major banks to reasonably grasp the pace of credit extension and moderately advance their efforts.

CICC predicts that new loans in January will be about 4.8 trillion yuan, a record high in the credit supply of a single month, an increase of 0.8 trillion yuan year-on-year, and the loan balance will increase by 11.3% year-on-year.

The agency pointed out that the rhythm of credit “good start” is obviously ahead. This year’s Spring Festival is mainly in the second half of January, which is slightly earlier than in previous years. Due to the impact of the staggered timing of the Spring Festival, the bank’s investment rhythm is obviously ahead of schedule; the bank’s project reserves in the fourth quarter of 2022 are sufficient, and in January “early investment, early income”, the investment scale Also bigger than last year. In addition, the interest rate of credit bonds will rise significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022, and some companies’ demand for bond issuance will shift to loans. CICC stated that the bill discount rate will rise significantly at the beginning of 2023, while the bill interest rate will not rise until mid-to-late January in 2022. The reason behind this phenomenon may be that the bank’s credit lending speed at the beginning of this year is faster than in previous years.

China Merchants Securities expects that new loans in January will exceed 4 trillion yuan, but the situation of inter-bank lending is divided. Big banks and policy banks are the main credit lenders in January. Industry, green industry, and inclusive small and micro enterprises are also the focus.

The agency predicts that personal loans will increase by 500 billion in January, a sharp decrease year-on-year; among them, the short-term increase will be 50 billion, and the medium- and long-term increase will be 450 billion. The continued slump in real estate sales will affect the demand for mortgage loans. Personal repayment of credit card loans and consumer loans increased. In January, corporate credit increased by 3.7 trillion yuan, of which medium and long-term corporate loans increased by 2.6 trillion yuan, short-term loans increased by 900 billion yuan, and bill financing increased by 200 billion yuan. Non-bank interbank loans are expected to decrease by RMB 100 billion in January. More loans related to infrastructure construction have driven the growth of enterprises in the medium and long term.

Compared with on-balance sheet loans, new social financing may show a year-on-year decrease.

Industrial Research believes that in terms of government bonds, in November 2022, the regulatory authorities have issued a quota of special bonds approved in advance for 2023 to the local governments, along with a quota of general bonds approved in advance. In addition, the regulatory authorities require all localities to start the issuance of advance approval quotas in January, and the bond funds will be used up by the end of June. Therefore, the pace of government bond issuance in 2023 is at the forefront. It is estimated that the scale of government bonds in January will be about 600 billion yuan. In terms of off-balance sheet financing, January coincides with the Spring Festival, and the demand for corporate bills is high, and the scale of final discounted acceptance bills is expected to increase. On the whole, the new social financing in January is expected to be 5.55 trillion yuan, corresponding to a year-on-year growth rate of 9.3%.

Essence Securities pointed out that due to the shrinking net financing of corporate bonds, the scale of new social financing is expected to be around 5.4-5.5 trillion, which is lower than the 6.2 trillion in the same period last year, and the growth rate of social financing stock is expected to drop to around 9.3%.

Zheshang Securities expects that social financing in January will increase by 5.66 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of about 515 billion yuan, and the growth rate will drop 0.3 percentage points from the previous value to 9.3%. In the structure, the year-on-year decrease came from corporate bonds, undiscounted bank acceptance bills, and government bonds, and the year-on-year increase came from credit, trust loans, and entrusted loans.

M2 may continue to fall slightly in January.

Zheshang Securities expects that strong credit and fiscal expenditures in January will support M2, but last year’s base was high, and the growth rate of M2 is expected to drop by 0.3 percentage points from the previous value to 11.5%. Considering the factors of the Spring Festival, recovery of economic vitality, last year’s low base (-1.9%) and weak real estate sales, it is estimated that the M1 growth rate in January will increase by 0.8 percentage points from the previous value to 4.5%.

Essence Securities believes that, on the whole, the good start of credit in January and the strong financial efforts are expected to provide support for M2, but due to the high base in the same period last year, it is expected that M2 will fall by 0.4 percentage points to 11.4% compared with the previous value.

The author of this article: Chen Yueshi, the source of this article: The Paper, the original title: “January financial data preview: new loans are expected to start well, or set a single-month record”

