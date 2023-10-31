Preview: Technology and Equipment Exhibition Area of the 6th China International Import Expo Highlights Green and Low-carbon, Digital Intelligence.

Preview of the technology and equipment exhibition area of ​​the 6th China International Import Expo

Shanghai, October 30 (Xinhua) — The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set to take place in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th. With the previous CIIEs witnessing the popularity of the technical equipment exhibition area, this year’s event is expected to showcase cutting-edge technologies and high-end equipment related to green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence industries.

The technical equipment exhibition area has always been a favorite among visitors due to its high technological content. This year, with the sixth CIIE being held offline, the exhibition area will feature even more advanced technologies and displays of the latest achievements in green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence.

One of the major trends highlighted in the exhibition area is the rise of intelligence. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the table tennis version of “man-machine confrontation” at the Omron booth, where a table tennis coaching robot will showcase its ability to hit high-quality topspin and backspin. The eighth-generation table tennis coaching robot is equipped with intelligent features that enable it to communicate with users, plan training sessions, and improve sports performance through two-way voice communication.

The trend of intelligence extends beyond sports training and directly affects various aspects of people’s lives, including food, clothing, housing, and transportation. Qualcomm will present the third-generation Snapdragon 8 flagship mobile platform, showcasing the new experiences that 5G and AI bring to mobile phones, cars, and wearable devices.

Several technology companies, including Sony, have participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years, emphasizing their commitment to leveraging their business diversity to help optimize and upgrade China‘s industrial structure. Sony hopes to contribute to the flourishing of China‘s new productive forces.

Another significant trend highlighted in the exhibition area is the surge in green and low-carbon solutions. Exhibitors like Toshiba will showcase power semiconductors, carbon capture technology, and hydraulic equipment for large-scale pumped storage units, all with a focus on green and low-carbon themes. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see a methanol hydrogen generator developed by a Chinese start-up using Toshiba’s technologies.

Schneider, a longstanding participant in the CIIE, will showcase its green and low-carbon capabilities through zero-carbon application scenarios encompassing 14 industries. The company’s Shanghai Kangqiao factory, completed in July 2023, has increased the production capacity of air circuit breakers by 30%, contributing to the acceleration of the green and low-carbon transformation in China and globally.

The role of open cooperation platforms, such as the CIIE, is further expanded this year, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. The Lingang New Area of ​​the free trade pilot zone will feature prominently in the technology equipment exhibition area, with a dedicated Lingang exhibition area showcasing the technological advancements of foreign-funded companies in the industrial park. The Lingang exhibition area will host the world premiere of the Chinese mass-produced model of Germany’s Inz Automobile, as well as displays by multinational companies focused on hydrogen energy and remanufactured car engines.

The CIIE continues to serve as an open cooperation platform, driving the rapid development of the Lingang New Area. Since its establishment, the Lingang New Area has experienced significant growth in GDP, industrial output, and fixed asset investments. The CIIE’s role in facilitating economic development and international cooperation is evident in the success of the Lingang New Area.

The 6th CIIE promises to be a showcase of innovative technologies, green and low-carbon solutions, and opportunities for international cooperation. With a focus on digital intelligence and a dedication to promoting sustainable development, the CIIE is poised to contribute to China‘s economic growth and global technological advancements.

