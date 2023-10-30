Previewing the Latest Innovations: Green, Low-carbon, and Digital Intelligence at the 6th China International Import Expo

Focus on green and low-carbon and pay attention to digital intelligence – Preview of the technology and equipment exhibition area of ​​the 6th China International Import Expo

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, October 30 – The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th. The technology and equipment exhibition area, one of the most popular exhibition areas in previous CIIEs, is set to showcase cutting-edge technologies and high-end equipment focusing on green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence.

The trend of intelligence is highlighted in the exhibition area. Omron, a leading technology company, will be showcasing its eighth-generation table tennis coaching robot that incorporates artificial intelligence. This robot allows for “man-machine confrontation” and enables two-way voice communication between humans and machines to improve sports performance.

Qualcomm, a pioneer in wireless technology, will present the third-generation Snapdragon 8 flagship mobile platform, demonstrating the new experiences brought by 5G and AI in various devices such as mobile phones, cars, and wearable devices.

Sony, another prominent participant in the CIIE, aims to leverage its business diversification advantages to help optimize and upgrade China‘s industrial structure and contribute to the development of new productive forces.

The green trend is also surging in the technology and equipment exhibition area. Exhibitors like Toshiba, KraussMaffei, and Schneider are showcasing their green and low-carbon solutions. Toshiba displays power semiconductors, carbon capture technology, and hydraulic equipment for large-scale pumped storage units. They also present a methanol hydrogen generator, a green power product developed by a Chinese start-up using Toshiba’s technology.

KraussMaffei focuses on solutions in the field of new energy vehicle manufacturing, aiming to understand user needs and provide high-quality products, services, and solutions for the Chinese market.

Schneider, a long-time participant in the CIIE, demonstrates its carbon reduction capabilities and promotes green and low-carbon transformation through zero-carbon application scenarios covering 14 industries. In July this year, Schneider’s Shanghai Kangqiao factory was expanded, contributing to the acceleration of China and the global power system’s green and low-carbon transformation.

The role of open cooperation platforms is further expanded in this year’s CIIE. The Lingang New Area of ​​the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, established 10 years ago, has become a major focus. The technology and equipment exhibition area adds many free trade pilot zone elements, highlighting representative industries such as integrated circuits and intelligent manufacturing.

The Lingang exhibition area, jointly organized by the Lingang New Area Management Committee and Lingang Group, showcases nearly a hundred companies in an industrial cluster. Exhibitors present new technologies and products from foreign-funded companies in the industrial park.

During the CIIE, the Lingang exhibition area will host the Chinese mass-produced model of Germany’s Inz Automobile, showcase hydrogen energy solutions from companies like Cummins and Mercedes-Benz, and hold the Shanghai North American Clean Technology and Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Summit.

The Lingang New Area of ​​the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone has experienced rapid development since its establishment, serving as a significant example of the CIIE’s role as an open cooperation platform. The area has achieved substantial growth rates in GDP, industrial output value, and fixed asset investment, showcasing the success of foreign-invested enterprises in the Lingang New Area.

The 6th CIIE promises to be an exciting platform for showcasing the latest advancements in technology and equipment, with an emphasis on green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence. Visitors can look forward to experiencing cutting-edge innovations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

