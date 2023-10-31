Previewing the Latest Innovations in Green, Low-Carbon, and Digital Intelligence at the 6th China International Import Expo

Focus on green and low-carbon and pay attention to digital intelligence – Preview of the technology and equipment exhibition area of ​​the 6th China International Import Expo

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, October 30

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set to take place in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th. Known for its high technological content, the technical equipment exhibition area has always been one of the most popular areas at previous CIIEs. With the full resumption of the offline event, the technology and equipment exhibition area at the sixth CIIE will showcase cutting-edge technologies and high-end equipment, focusing on green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence.

The trend of intelligence is becoming increasingly prominent. Omron, a leading technology company, will showcase their eighth-generation table tennis coaching robot, which allows visitors to experience a “man-machine confrontation” in table tennis. The robot utilizes two-way voice communication to enhance the interaction and training experience between humans and machines.

Qualcomm, another participant in the CIIE, will demonstrate the new experiences that 5G and AI bring to various terminals such as mobile phones, cars, and wearable devices. Sony, on the other hand, aims to leverage its business diversification advantages to optimize and upgrade China‘s industrial structure.

The green trend is also surging at the CIIE. Exhibitors, such as Toshiba, will display their power semiconductors, carbon capture technology, and hydraulic equipment for large-scale pumped storage units, all emphasizing green and low-carbon themes. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see a methanol hydrogen generator developed by a Chinese start-up using Toshiba’s green power technology.

KraussMaffei, a manufacturer of plastics and rubber machinery, will showcase solutions in the field of new energy vehicle manufacturing, while Schneider will demonstrate its carbon reduction capabilities in various industries. Schneider’s recently completed Shanghai Kangqiao factory will help accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation of China and the global power system.

The role of open cooperation platforms is expanding further in this year’s CIIE. The Lingang New Area, which is part of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, will showcase representative industries of the technical equipment industry. The Lingang exhibition area, organized by the Lingang New Area Management Committee and Lingang Group, will feature nearly a hundred companies in an industrial cluster, focusing on displaying new technologies and products of foreign-funded companies in the industrial park.

During the CIIE, the Lingang exhibition area will host the world premiere of Germany’s Inz Automobile’s Chinese mass-produced model. Companies like Cummins and Mercedes-Benz will showcase their hydrogen energy products and remanufactured car engines, respectively. The Lingang exhibition area will also host the Shanghai North American Clean Technology and Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Summit, bringing together leading North American clean technology companies and relevant park companies.

The CIIE has played a significant role in the development of the Lingang New Area. Over the past four years, the regional GDP has grown at an average annual rate of 21.2%, the total industrial output value has increased at an annual rate of 37.8%, and the fixed asset investment of the whole society has increased at an annual rate of 39.9%.

With a focus on green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence, the technology and equipment exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo is set to showcase the latest achievements and advancements in various industries, providing a platform for international cooperation and fostering innovation.

