Price alert, Coldiretti: spending on food imports grows by 31%

Spending on importing food and beverages from abroad and increases in value by 31% to buy more by just 8%. This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis on the effects of high prices on the basis of data relating to foreign trade from Istat in the first five months of 2022.

The increase in food dependence from abroad – underlines Coldiretti – therefore pushes the increase in the prices of agri-food products for consumption. The leap in inflation, in fact, leads more than one in two Italians (51%) to cut shopping in the cart according to the survey conducted by the association which shows that another 18% of citizens declare that they have reduced quality of purchases, forced to move towards low cost products to make it to the end of the month, while 31% of citizens have not changed their spending habits.

With the increase in arrivals from abroad there is therefore also the risk of a dangerous lowering of quality and food safety standards.

