Price brake not complied with: energy suppliers charge too much – cartel office plans investigations

Energy suppliers charge too much – cartel office plans investigations
The price cap for energy products has been in effect since March – also retrospectively for January and February. However, most providers do not pass on the lower prices to consumers. The cartel office is now investigating.
Providers may charge a maximum of 40 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity and 12 cents per kilowatt hour for gas – this is what the price brake decided by the federal government provides. It has been in effect since March and retrospectively for January and February. However, according to the Verivox portal, the vast majority of tariffs in the basic energy supply are currently more expensive than the price brake.
The Federal Cartel Office is now planning investigations against energy suppliers in connection with the abuse control for price brakes. “It is anything but trivial to find the black sheep among thousands of suppliers with a wide variety of tariffs,” said Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt of the “Rheinische Post”. “But we’re making very good progress,” assured Mundt.
According to the authority, the Cartel Office has received “a clear four-digit number” of complaints from citizens about energy prices since the end of 2022.
“For this new task, we immediately set up a department with experienced employees at the beginning of January,” said Mundt. “We have already started to implement the ban on abuse.” In particular, “the planning of concrete investigative measures” is already “well advanced”, explained the President of the Cartel Office.
