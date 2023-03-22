WAccording to a report, energy companies in Germany will probably receive 3.3 billion euros this year from the price brakes on electricity and gas. These are forecasts by the comparison portal Verivox and the Federal Association of Consumers, the reported “Bild” newspaper (Wednesday edition).

According to the information, the average electricity tariff is currently 44.4 cents per kilowatt hour, with gas it is 16.1 cents. The state has so far added an average of 457 euros for gas and 109 euros for electricity per household, the newspaper reported, citing Verivox.

“3.3 billion euros is a hell of a lot of money for the state,” said Thomas Engelke from the Federal Consumer Association. “We expect the Federal Cartel Office to check providers and ban abuse.” It must be prevented that companies make additional profits. “Companies are obliged to prove this to the Federal Cartel Office.”

also read

also read

CDU Vice-CDU Andreas Jung also warned of a possible misuse of state aid: “If black sheep among the suppliers earn a golden nose with the price brake, it’s a case for the cartel office,” he said “Bild”. “If price increases are not offset by increased costs, action must be taken.”