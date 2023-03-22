Home Business Price brakes: basic energy suppliers are expected to receive around three billion euros
Business

Price brakes: basic energy suppliers are expected to receive around three billion euros

by admin
Price brakes: basic energy suppliers are expected to receive around three billion euros

WAccording to a report, energy companies in Germany will probably receive 3.3 billion euros this year from the price brakes on electricity and gas. These are forecasts by the comparison portal Verivox and the Federal Association of Consumers, the reported “Bild” newspaper (Wednesday edition).

According to the information, the average electricity tariff is currently 44.4 cents per kilowatt hour, with gas it is 16.1 cents. The state has so far added an average of 457 euros for gas and 109 euros for electricity per household, the newspaper reported, citing Verivox.

“3.3 billion euros is a hell of a lot of money for the state,” said Thomas Engelke from the Federal Consumer Association. “We expect the Federal Cartel Office to check providers and ban abuse.” It must be prevented that companies make additional profits. “Companies are obliged to prove this to the Federal Cartel Office.”

also read

also read

The gas price has recently fallen again

CDU Vice-CDU Andreas Jung also warned of a possible misuse of state aid: “If black sheep among the suppliers earn a golden nose with the price brake, it’s a case for the cartel office,” he said “Bild”. “If price increases are not offset by increased costs, action must be taken.”

See also  The mortal enemy of the 13th generation Core is here!Ryzen 7000 3D Cache Edition Appears--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

You may also like

Health – RKI reports 7082 new corona infections...

Anima Holding, Fsi will rise to 9.6%. Grieco...

Stuttgart: Search at Mercedes-Benz on suspicion of corruption

Mattarella: “Beating the mafia is possible. Don Diana...

Flashpoints – UN denounces “vampiric” use of water...

Seed Money, the collection flies to invest in...

Mutual benefit and win-win sincerity strikes Audi Q4...

Claudio Lippi, racist gaffe from Fialdini: “But is...

Government – Union demands comprehensive review of extension...

Oil, Russia extends cuts until the end of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy