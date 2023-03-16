The price brakes for electricity and gas cost less than planned. Finance Minister Christian Lindner could reduce new debt. But there are new spending requests. Picture Alliance

The price brakes for electricity and gas district heating cost the state 55 billion euros less than planned. That is what the Ifo Institute calculated. The reason is the lower energy prices. The federal government therefore does not have to exhaust the maximum 200 billion euros that are available for the price brakes and other measures in the “double boom” package. This plays a role in the dispute over the federal budget. The money from the 200 billion package is earmarked, so it is not available for other projects. Nevertheless, the cheaper price brakes open up leeway: for new spending or less new borrowing.

The electricity and gas price brakes cost the state significantly less money than planned. The reason is that prices have fallen significantly since the peak of the energy crisis. The Munich Ifo Institute expects that the federal government will have to spend a total of around 45 billion euros on the price brakes for electricity, gas and district heating. According to the resolutions of the Bundestag, almost 100 billion euros were planned for both measures together.

The price brakes are part of the larger package that the Bundestag decided in autumn to the consequences of the energy crisis for consumers and companies and to secure the gas supply. It became known under the name “double boom”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the protection of consumers and companies in this way. Up to 200 billion euros have been made available for this in a federal economic stabilization fund (WSF).

Of this, 99 billion euros are attributable to the price brakes: 56 billion euros to gas and district heating and 43 billion euros to electricity. The costs of the electricity price brake are later to be financed from the taxation of so-called excess profits from those companies that have benefited from the high energy prices without their own additional service.

read too Gas and electricity price brakes start: what does that mean for you now?

Price brakes and the “double boom” package

The remaining money from the 200 billion fund is earmarked for the stabilization of companies, for example. The state took over the gas trader Uniper for around 30 billion euros. According to the Ministry of Finance, 55.3 billion euros of the maximum 200 billion euros had been called up by the end of February.

With the gas and electricity price brakes, the state caps the price for 80 percent of consumption. For the remaining 20 percent, consumers must continue to pay the full market price so that the incentive to save energy is maintained. The state therefore pays part of the household energy bill if the electricity and gas price is above the “cap price”. The higher the market price, the more money the state has to spend on this subsidy. The lower the market price, the cheaper the price brake will be for the state and thus for the taxpayer. The price brakes run until April 2024.

Since the cost estimate was made when the law was passed, energy prices have developed more favorably than assumed at the time. In its December forecast, the Ifo Institute had only expected costs of 87 billion euros for the price brakes. Ifo reduced this amount by another 45 billion euros in the spring forecast. The entire term of the price brakes until April 2024 is always taken into account.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too High collective bargaining agreements, falling inflation: The Ifo Institute expects real wages to rise again for the first time since 2019

The costs of the price brakes and the budget

According to the Ifo, as a result of the lower spending, the government deficit could also be significantly lower this year and next. In the coming year, it could even fall close to the target of 0.3 percent of gross domestic product. However, the prerequisite for this would be that the money that is now being saved from the price brakes is not spent on other purposes.

This is also what the current struggle for the federal budget is about. Finance Minister Christian Lindner had postponed the presentation of the cornerstones of the budget because many ministries wanted spending of 70 billion euros. This involves projects such as basic child security, equipment for the Bundeswehr or compensation for the conversion of heating systems. The money from the 200 billion fund must not be used one to one. However, if less money is needed for the price brakes, there is overall leeway in the budget negotiations. The question now is whether they will be used for new or higher spending or for a reduction in new borrowing.