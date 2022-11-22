Germany will introduce a cap on gas and electricity prices for businesses and households from 2023, according to Bloomberg sources. The European Union’s main economy is trying to contain the fallout from Russia’s moves to cut gas supplies.

The package of measures, which will cost the government approx 54 billion euroswill enter effective March 1according to unnamed Bloomberg sources.

I subsidies sthey will have paid retroactively for January and February, and gas consumers will also receive a subsidy one-time state fee for Decemberwho have asked not to be identified in line with the disclosure rules.

Electricity bill aid will be partly funded by a electricity profit tax, which the government plans to raise in the double-digit amount of billions of euros. Nearly all forms of power generation, including renewables, will be charged except for gas and hard coal.

Many companies have warned that the tax, to be retroactively imposed in September, could impact investment in the sector.

Germany is the epicenter of the European energy crisis. Decades of dependence on Russia took a backlash after the Kremlin cut deliveries in apparent retaliation for war-related sanctions in Ukraine. The administration of the chancellor, Olaf Scholz has implemented a number of measures to ensure supplies get through the winter.

Cap on the price of gas and electricity

For households, gas prices will be capped at 12 cents per kilowatt hour for 80% consumption, based on last year’s usage levels. For industrial consumers, 70% of gas consumption will be subsidized.

Prices of electricity will be limited to 40 cents per kWh. The limits will be in effect until April 2024.

The start of the price cap on prices in March is a relief for energy companies, which said it would be impossible to organize trades short. The price cap on the price of gas and electricity was expected to come into effect from January 2023.

The plans of the Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck to prohibit the payment of bonuses to companies in exchange for aid have been abandoned. The restriction will now only apply to companies that have received a direct capital injection from the state, such as gas giant Uniper. The vote in the chamber on the package of measures against high energy prices is expected on December 16th.