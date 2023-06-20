Price falls by more than 16 percent

Lanxess shares fell more than 16 percent to €26.33 on Tuesday, their lowest level in more than three years. Lanxess’ profit warning fuels concerns about further forecast cuts in the chemical industry. Because the recovery expected by many companies in the second half of the year does not seem to materialize, especially in China. Other chemical stocks also fell significantly in the wake of the Cologne-based specialty chemicals group. BASF fell by almost three percent, Covestro by more than four percent and Evonik by almost four percent. After the latest warnings from the industry, like those from Croda and Victrex, Lanxess’ forecast reduction is no longer a complete surprise, but the second quarter in particular is disappointing, said a dealer.

Lanxess announced on Monday evening that the second quarter would probably only post adjusted operating earnings (Ebitda) of around 100 million euros instead of the originally expected result at the level of the first quarter of 189 million euros. “The revival in demand that we expected for the second half of the year is not yet foreseeable at this point in time – neither in China nor in other markets that are important to us,” said CEO Matthias Zachert. The very weak demand, above all from the construction and electronics industries, and the reduction in inventories by customers continued. If demand does not pick up, Lanxess now expects adjusted earnings of EUR 600 to 650 million this year. Most recently, Zachert had forecast 850 to 950 (2022: 930) million.

Chemical stocks had already gone downhill at the start of the week due to concerns about the economy. After the recent signs of economic weakness in China, major banks had lowered their growth forecasts for the country in a row. The latest data shows that China‘s economy is not making as fast progress in catching up after the Corona crisis. Industrial production rose by 3.5 percent in May, the slowest since February.