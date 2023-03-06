Rubber boots are becoming 22 percent more expensive: why prices for shoes will soon increase massively On average, shoe prices increase by 6 to 7 percent. Not only because production has become more expensive: Some manufacturers also want to make higher margins.

Expensive pleasure: the prices for rubber boots have increased significantly. Esther Michel / Neue Luzerner Zeitung

So far, the shoe industry has been spared the inflation shock. “We have benefited from the weak euro exchange rate,” explains Dieter Spiess, former president of the Shoe Switzerland industry association and owner of a shoe shop in Gelterkinden BL. It is an advantage that 99 percent of Swiss shoe retailers shop in the euro area: this way they have been able to “keep prices stable” so far.