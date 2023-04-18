Price increases, from plane tickets to sugar: price increases for families

MILAN. For families, the spending bills are now staggering. While on the one hand inflation slowed down in March with the rate falling to 7.6% thanks to the reduction in electricity and gas bills, on the other hand a multitude of goods and services continue to record record increases in some cases above 70%. This was stated by Codacons which, on the basis of Istat data on inflation in March, has drawn up the ranking of products which, compared to last year, recorded the strongest increase in prices.

«The record for price increases belongs to airline tickets for domestic flights, which rose by +71.5% on an annual basis, followed by European flights (+62.8%) and international ones (+59.1%) – analyzes the Codacons – In fourth place we find sugar, which has increased by 55% compared to last year. This is followed by electricity on the free market (+44%, but with a clear decrease compared to the +101.3% in February and the +174.8% in January) and gas, which also grew by +42% on the free market (against +117.8% in January)».

The ranking continues with a series of increases involving food products: in March rice increased by +41.7%, preserved milk by 34.6%, seed oil by 31.4%, cheese by 28 .9%, margarine 28.4%, olive oil 27%, butter 24.9%, packaged bread 24.1%. Price increases of more than 22% for fresh milk and eggs. Not even ice creams (+21.3%), french fries (+20.4%), fruit juices (+18.4%) and salads (+18.2%) survived.

The list is still long, and reserves some curiosities: for example, tickets for sporting events record increases of 16.4% over the year, the prices of motorhomes go up by 15.6% while pet products rise by 14%, 3%. A holiday package costs an average of 14.7% more than last year, and to sleep in a hotel it is necessary to take into account a higher cost of 14.3%. Used cars are 14% more expensive and food delivery, increasingly fashionable among citizens, requires an average 13.3% higher outlay.

«On the price front we are facing a short circuit – comments the chairman Carlo Rienzi – Inflation is falling but retail price lists show double-digit price increases, especially for goods most frequently purchased by consumers such as food. This is why the purchasing power of citizens is decreasing day by day, and according to the latest Istat report it has dropped by as much as 3.7%. At the basis of this situation, the conflict in Ukraine which continues to upset the raw material markets, the insane climate which damages crops and reduces production, but also evident speculations on which the Government would do well to turn on a beacon, resorting to the Guardia of Finance to ascertain the correctness of the increases» concludes Rienzi.

The attention is particularly high on food products. If some expenses can be postponed, the expense for the table is certainly always in the foreground. «It is urgent that the prices of food products go down and return to being normal and sustainable for families. The cost of living, even if at a lower rate, continues to rise more and more. If for a couple with two children, inflation at 7.6% means an overall sting of 2292 euros on an annual basis, 1015 of these are used only to meet the 13.2% increases in food and drink. For a couple with 1 child, the total additional expense is equal to 2102 euros, a good 916 just for food and drink. On average for a family the blow is 1755 euros, 744 for food products and soft drinks. The primacy always belongs to large families with more than 3 children with a blow of 2588 euros, 1212 just to feed and quench their thirst» says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.