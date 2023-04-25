Home » Price increases give Nestle a boost
Price increases give Nestle a boost

The food giant Nestle is making cash thanks to price increases. Sales climbed 5.6 percent to CHF 23.5 billion in the first quarter, as the Swiss group announced on Tuesday. Organic growth, which excludes acquisitions, division sales and currency effects, was 9.3 percent. Nestle owed this alone to price increases, which contributed 9.8 percent to growth. Headwind came from exchange rate effects, which reduced sales by four percent. For 2023, the manufacturer of products such as Nespresso, Maggi and KitKat is still aiming for organic sales growth of probably six to eight percent and an operating profit margin of 17.0 to 17.5 percent.

