The last time it happened in February 2021. Since then, continuously, for almost two years, industry revenues have always grown double-digit, bringing the indexes recorded by Istat to new absolute records.

With the month of December (+14.9%), this closes a year in the race for company sales, an average growth of 18% which follows the +22% recorded in 2021, the year of the post-Covid rebound .

However, the prices make the difference. In fact, if the growth in 2021 had been not too dissimilar (+22.5% in values, +15.6% in volumes), something profoundly different happens in 2022: against an 18% jump in receipts, the quantities in fact, they rise by only 3.8%.

The result of a complex period, with the impact of high energy prices, the rush of raw materials, the meaningless surge in freight rates upsetting the price lists of each company, in a chain effect that has caused increases at all levels of supply chains by pushing up producer prices.

Part of the increase in revenues evidently derives from exports, where Italy for the first time broke through the threshold of 600 billion, a hundred more than the levels of the previous year, which also represented the record up to that moment. It is fair to say that even in this case we are not dealing with real increases but it is good to underline the fact that when the tenders you face are with Germans and French, Japanese and Americans, perhaps Chinese or Turkish, each price increase is never taken for granted and is accepted by the customer only if the overall proposal is adequate and deemed competitive.