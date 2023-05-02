Price war, Tesla raises them again while Ford cuts

Listen to the audio version of the article

Back front. Tesla has hiked prices for its Model Y and Model 3 variants. About $300 more in the US, China, Japan and Canada, after year-to-date cuts of between 11% and 25%. depending on models and regions, prices on its best-selling vehicles (Model S and X are left with less than 5%).

All variations

In detail, the world‘s leading battery-powered car maker raised its base price in the United States by $250, for the second time in less than two weeks. In China, the increases for the two variants amounted to 2,000 yuan, equal to 289 dollars. In Canada, the upward adjustment of the price list has reached 300 dollars for Model 3 and Model Y in the performance version. In Japan, however, prices for the entry-level Model 3 have been increased by $269.

Depressed margins

The move comes after the company posted its lowest margins in two years: 19.3% versus 22.4% expected gross margin and 11.4% from 19.2% a year earlier. operating margin. Tesla missed market estimates after aggressively adjusting pricing to stimulate demand and thwart increasingly fierce competition. The Austin-based company began its policy of cuts in January in several markets around the world to keep pace with traditional US competitors such as Ford, as it tries to keep pace with Chinese automakers, especially BYD, in its second market bigger.

Ford’s moves

On Tuesday, May 2, rival Ford instead cut the prices of its electric Mustang Mach-E by 3-4 thousand dollars, depending on the model, sales of which fell by 20% in the first three months of the year. The premium rear-wheel drive version is down from $50,995 to $46,995. Already in January, Ford had opted for a $5,900 cut on the electric crossover, while last August it had imposed hikes of between $3,000 and $8,000, as an (official) result of supply difficulties and raw material costs. Ford also said that all standard-range models will be powered by performance-enhancing lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the conference call commenting on the first quarter financial results, last April 19, had signaled that the Texan company would prioritize volumes over profits in a macroeconomic environment marked by uncertainty, high inflation and rising interest rates.