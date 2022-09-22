New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

With the official release of the Huawei Mate 50 series, the Huawei Mate 50 5G mobile phone case has been launched on the Jingdong platform for pre-sale. Among them, the Huawei Mate 50/Mate 50E/Mate 50 Pro 5G mobile phone case is priced at 799 yuan, only in black color; Huawei Mate 50RS Porsche 5G mobile phone case is priced at 899 yuan, and it is worth mentioning that Huawei Mate 50RS Porsche 5G mobile phone case In addition to the black color matching, the official also provides a lilac purple exclusive color matching 5G mobile phone case, which is also priced at 899 yuan.

Huawei Launches Mate 50RS Porsche Exclusive Color Matching 5G Phone Case



