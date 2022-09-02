A bitter August for vacationers who had to witness a sharp rise in prices and rates. Assoutenti denounces it, according to which it is a summer sting to the detriment of consumers.

Those who decided to leave in August spent 128.1% more on air tickets for international flights compared to last year, while domestic flights have increased by 8.1% – analyzes the association – It is It was also very expensive to move around by car, with diesel fuel which in August cost an average of 18.2% more than last summer (+ 8.8% gasoline, and even + 40.1% other fuels such as LPG and methane). For ferry fares, the increases in August were in the order of + 6.6%. The costs of rental cars skyrocket which, based on the latest Istat data available, have increased by almost 25%. Another item that has undergone significant increases – reports Assoutenti – is that relating to stays: sleeping in hotels, motels, pensions cost on average 15.7% more, but it was also significantly more expensive to eat in restaurants (+5, 2%) or in fast food restaurants (+ 5.3%). “The cost of energy has poured directly into the tourism sector, through an increase in prices and tariffs that has made the summer holidays of Italians the most expensive in recent decades” – comments the president Furio Truzzi.