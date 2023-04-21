Prices down, margins down: if the TLC syndrome affects Tesla (and the whole car)

Listen to the audio version of the article

CEO Elon Musk’s aggressive pricing strategy pays off on volumes and revenues but as expected squeezes margins Tesla. Just, more than expected. Thus Wall Street issued its verdict yesterday: excessive drop in profitability and stock at the bottom: -10%, dragging downwards above all Renault on the day of reckoning, Stellar, Bmw and the others.

Tesla numbers

Tesla ended the first quarter with revenue up 24% to $23.32 billion but profit down 24% to $2.51 billion, weakened by repeated…