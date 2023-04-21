Prices down, margins down: if the TLC syndrome affects Tesla (and the whole car)

11
Deliveries in the first quarter, already announced in early April, increased by 4.3%, but the price reduction policy presents the bill on profitability. And the market is wondering about the whole sector
by Alberto Annicchiarico
CEO Elon Musk’s aggressive pricing strategy pays off on volumes and revenues but as expected squeezes margins Tesla. Just, more than expected. Thus Wall Street issued its verdict yesterday: excessive drop in profitability and stock at the bottom: -10%, dragging downwards above all Renault on the day of reckoning, Stellar, Bmw and the others.
Tesla numbers
Tesla ended the first quarter with revenue up 24% to $23.32 billion but profit down 24% to $2.51 billion, weakened by repeated…