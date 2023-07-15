Prices drive foreign trade in eastern Switzerland

Prices drive Eastern Switzerland’s foreign trade – the expert says: “One cannot speak of a crisis mode”

Jan Riss, chief economist at the IHK St.Gallen-Appenzell, does not see the development of foreign trade as black as Thurgau. He is noticing increased demand in Eastern Switzerland, but also sees problems in receiving orders.

Eastern Swiss companies depend on goods from Asia. The largest foreign trade partner is still Germany.

Companies that are particularly active in foreign business currently need strong nerves and staying power. It seems superficially that the sigh of relief after a good year 2022 is already over. According to Thurgau statistics, the first quarter of 2023 experienced a real setback. Accordingly, less was exported in terms of value than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The product groups “Other vehicles”, “Food and animal feed”, “Electrical equipment” and “Paper, cardboard and goods” recorded sharply lower exports.

