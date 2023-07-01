Prices of LPG, Kerosene, and Other Fuels Reduced; Gasoline and Diesel Remain Unchanged

Title: Fuel Prices to Decrease for Next Week, Gasoline and Diesel Remain Unchanged

Date: June 30, 2023

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs announced that several types of fuels will see a decrease in prices for the upcoming week, starting tomorrow. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), kerosene, Avtur, and other fuels will all experience price drops. However, gasoline and diesel prices will remain unchanged.

According to the Ministry, propane gas will be sold at 132.60 pesos per gallon, down by 1.50 pesos. Kerosene will also see a significant reduction in price, with a decrease of four pesos, making it available for 263.10 pesos per gallon.

Fuel oil No.6 will be sold at 153.61 pesos per gallon, marking a reduction of 3 pesos. Similarly, fuel oil 1%S will also see a price drop of 3 pesos, now being sold at 173.27 pesos per gallon.

In addition, Avtur, another type of fuel, will experience a decrease in price as well. It will be sold at 176.26 pesos per gallon, indicating a reduction of 4.65 pesos.

However, premium and regular gasoline will maintain their current prices of 291.60 pesos and 273.50 pesos per gallon, respectively. The Ministry’s statement emphasized that there will be no changes for these two types of gasoline.

Furthermore, the prices for optimal diesel and regular diesel will remain unchanged. Optimal diesel will continue to be priced at 237.10 pesos per gallon, while regular diesel will be sold at 220.60 pesos per gallon for another week.

Lastly, the price of natural gas will also remain unchanged at 43.97 pesos per cubic meter.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs noted that the international market for petroleum derivatives is stabilizing and returning to relative normality, which they consider as positive news.

The new fuel prices will come into effect tomorrow, offering some relief to consumers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

