Prices of meat, eggs and vegetables drop

News from our newspaper (Liu Wenman, reporter Han Liping)The reporter learned from the Harbin Municipal Development and Reform Commission that in late May, Harbin’s grain, oil, meat, eggs, vegetables and other important livelihood commodity markets were well supplied, consumer demand was stable, operations were in good order, and prices fell steadily. Specifically, the price of grain and oil is stable, and the price of meat, eggs and vegetables has dropped.

Monitoring shows that on the 24th, the prices of rice and rich powder (500 grams, the same below) were 2.98 yuan and 2.97 yuan respectively, which was the same as last week and last month; compared with the price of the same period last year, rice was the same and flour rose by 1.71%. The prices of Jiusan, Arowana, and Fulinmen barreled 5-liter soybean oil were 70.83 yuan, 68.15 yuan, and 66.90 yuan, respectively, which were the same as last week and last month.

The price of meat and eggs dropped slightly week-on-week and month-on-month. On the 24th, the price of pork was 11.63 yuan, a decrease of 4.28% from the previous month. The price of eggs was 5.04 yuan, a decrease of 3.26% from the previous month. The price of freshwater fish rose and fell on a week-on-week and month-on-month basis.

Week-on-week and month-on-month, vegetable prices showed a seasonal decline. On the 24th, the average retail price of the 24 monitored vegetables was 3.58 yuan, a decrease of 4.79% from the previous month.

Regarding the later trend, the monitoring and analysis of the Harbin Development and Reform Commission shows that the price of live pigs will remain low. Entering summer, the residents’ diet is relatively light, and pork consumption has entered the off-season, and it is difficult to boost the end consumer demand. It is expected that in the short term, pork consumption will continue to slump as the temperature rises. Vegetable prices continued to show a seasonal decline. Egg prices will remain high and strengthen.