Prices of newly built commercial housing in Xi’an rose 0.4% month-on-month in May – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 15, the National Bureau of Statistics released the changes in the sales prices of commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities in May. The year-on-year increase in sales prices of commercial housing in first-tier cities fell, and the overall year-on-year decline in second- and third-tier cities slowed down. In May, the price of new commercial housing in Xi’an rose by 0.4% month-on-month and 1.7% year-on-year.

From the perspective of new commercial housing, in May, the sales price of new commercial housing in first-tier cities rose by 0.1% month-on-month, and the growth rate fell. Among them, Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou rose by 0.2%, 0.3% and 0.1% month-on-month, and Shenzhen fell by 0.2%. The sales price of commercial housing rose by 0.2% month-on-month, and the growth rate fell back; the sales price of new commercial housing in third-tier cities turned from an increase to a flat month-on-month.

The sales price of newly-built commercial housing in Xi’an fell back from the previous month. Compared with the data in April, the sales price of newly-built commercial housing in Xi’an rose by 0.6% month-on-month and 1.6% year-on-year. In May, the price of new commercial housing in Xi’an rose by 0.4% month-on-month and 1.7% year-on-year.

From the perspective of second-hand housing, in May, the sales price of second-hand housing in first-tier cities changed from an increase of 0.2% in the previous month to a decrease of 0.4%. Among them, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen decreased by 0.6%, 0.8%, 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. %; the second- and third-tier cities’ second-hand housing sales prices changed from flat in the previous month to a decrease of 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

For Xi’an, the price of second-hand housing has turned from a rise to a fall from the previous month. In April, the sales price of second-hand housing in Xi’an rose by 0.3% month-on-month, narrowing the increase; it rose 0.4% year-on-year, expanding the increase. In May, second-hand housing fell by 0.4% month-on-month and rose by 0.4% year-on-year.