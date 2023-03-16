Luxury real estate, the situation in Milan and Rome

Milan remains the queen of the real estate market in Italy. This is certified by a research relating to the second half of 2022 carried out by Engel & Volkers in collaboration with Nomisma which focused on the real estate market in the two cities that registered the highest number of transactions, i.e. Milan and Rome. In the Lombard capital, according to the report, the demand for luxury properties remains strong, confirming very fast absorption times and little or no discounts. Rome also continued to benefit from sustained demand, which guaranteed a good performance in sales in many areas, against overall stationary prices and shorter average selling times compared to the previous six months.

In 2022 the volume of sales on the Milanese residential market it recorded an annual increase of 6.2%, against 3.1% in Rome and 4.7% in Italy overall. According to the analysis carried out, the second half of the year therefore exceeded uncertain expectations. The strong economic criticalities, deriving from the increase in the cost of raw materials and the consequent inflation, have only partially impacted the prestigious segment of the Lombard capital, for the part of sales dependent on the disbursement of mortgages, due to the increase in interest rates. In general, Milan confirms itself as a market influenced by the city’s international vocation. And, as already happened with the success of Expo 2015, the approach of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games constantly and increasingly catalyzes significant real estate investments.

Milan, stellar prices

In terms of quotations per square metre Milan has no competitors. In fact, in the fashion district for new or renovated homes, the price range reaches 20,000 euros against the 10,000 euros recorded for the most prestigious areas of the capital, namely Prati and Parioli. In Milan, however, for newly renovated properties, the range is confirmed to be particularly wide at the individual district level, with the Duomo area confirming average values ​​included in the range of 8,500-18,500 euros per sq m. Also the average prices of prestigious properties in the western area confirm the levels of the previous semester.

Prices for newly renovated properties range from 4,200-4,500 euros per sq m in Gambara – Bande Nere and San Siro to around 10,000 euros per sq m in Sempione – Arco della Pace – Chinatown and Vercelli – Washington. The prices of City Life remain out of range, between 8,800-15,000 euros per sq m. As far as the east zone is concerned, prices show an upward trend on a half-yearly basis in all zones, more accentuated in the districts of Città studi and Porta Venezia, for new or refurbished residences. For these properties the sales values ​​are included in the range of 4,450-9,350 euros per sq m. The average prices grow in the same way for houses to be renovated.

In the northern area, on the other hand, the average prices in the Centrale-Loreto and Isola-Gioia-Maggiolina areas vary between 4,900 and 7,150 euros per sq m for new and refurbished properties, and the top average prices in Porta Nuova-XXV Aprile reach 19,500 per euro per sq m. The Garibaldi-Moscova-Arena area also confirms the upward trend with a maximum average price of 12,800 euros per sq m. Finally, with regard to the southern area, the average prices grow, on a six-monthly basis, in all areas, in a range that varies, for new or newly renovated homes, between 6,500 euros per square meter of Medaglie d’Oro-Lodi and 11,000 euros per square meter of Porta Romana-Crocetta-Quadronno.

Rome, over 40 thousand transactions

Rome is the Italian city where the highest number of transactions were recorded in 2022, over 40 thousand with an increase of 3.1% per annum. Following the sales boom of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the offer for sale records a reduction and struggles to meet the needs of a lively demand for both residential and investment purchases. Among foreign investors, always interested in prestigious central areas, there is also an increasing interest in the sale and purchase of bare ownership. The demand for purchase is concentrated in Trastevere, Testaccio, Ponte, Borgo, Parione, Monteverde Vecchio.

In the Prati-Vaticano area, the demand from residents interested in central areas is concentrated, due to the greater presence of outdoor spaces and green areas compared to the historic centre. There is also an investment demand for small properties to be used for tourism or, in the San Lorenzo area, for student rentals. Prices in Rome are significantly reduced compared to Milan and therefore allow for greater purchase opportunities in order to then make the property income-producing. In practice, the price range varies in the most prestigious areas, between 5 and 10 thousand euros per square meter for newly renovated homes and then falls in price (from 5 to 3 thousand euros) in the case of properties to be restored.