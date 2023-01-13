Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 12th Topic: Prices remain stable——Perspective on CPI and PPI data for the whole year of 2022

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wei Yukun, Pan Jie, Shui Jinchen

Since 2022, under the background of high global inflation, my country’s prices have remained stable. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 12th, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2% last year compared with the previous year, which was lower than the expected target of about 3% for the whole year. Looking forward to 2023, my country’s prices are expected to continue to maintain overall stability, and there is a solid foundation for ensuring supply and stabilizing prices.

CPI remains within a reasonable range

Wan Jinsong, director of the Price Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that last year, my country’s CPI rose by less than 3% in a single month and 2% in the whole year, which was significantly lower than the 8% in the United States, the 8% in the Eurozone, and the 9% in the United Kingdom. The growth rate of developed economies is also significantly lower than the 7% to 10% (January to November) growth rate of emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa.

On January 12, customers shop at a supermarket in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Su Yang)

Keeping prices running smoothly is crucial to stabilizing the fundamentals of the economy. Since last year, my country has faced multiple challenges in stabilizing prices——

Looking outward, due to factors such as the Ukrainian crisis, international energy and food prices have risen sharply, global inflationary pressures have risen, and imported inflationary pressures have increased; Certain pressure.

Relevant departments in all regions resolutely implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, focused on strengthening the construction of grain and energy production, supply, storage and sales systems, and focused on strengthening the price regulation of important livelihood commodities and bulk commodities. Important “stabilizer”.

During the epidemic, many places across the country stepped up the organization of supply sources, strengthened market monitoring and early warning of daily necessities, opened up the “last meter” distribution channel, and ensured that commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables are in sufficient quantities and prices are stable——

Chongqing strives to solve the problem that residents cannot go out to buy vegetables through e-commerce platforms, group buying and purchasing agents; Shenyang City, Liaoning Province organizes three major fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, large chain supermarkets, and fresh food chain enterprises to connect production and sales, and supplement the supply of meat and vegetables through multiple channels ; Beijing guides all e-commerce platform companies to prepare goods to ensure sufficient inventory at distribution sites…

Niu Yubin, deputy director of the Price Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that the food price index in the CPI for the whole year of 2022 will rise by 2.8%, which is significantly lower than the 10% increase in major economies such as the United States and Europe. The comparison of food price increases at home and abroad is more obvious. The monthly year-on-year increases of international wheat and corn prices are as high as 74% and 36%. The retail price of rice decreased by 1% compared with the previous year, and the retail price of flour increased by 3% compared with the previous year.

PPI year-on-year growth rate fell

For the whole year of 2022, the national industrial producer price index (PPI) rose by 4.1% over the previous year, which was lower than the 8.1% increase for the whole year of 2021. Among them, affected by the decline in the price of oil and related industries, the PPI in December 2022 changed from an increase of 0.1% in November to a decrease of 0.5%; affected by the lower comparison base in the same period in 2021, the PPI decreased by 0.7% year-on-year, and the decline was narrower than that in November. 0.6 percentage points.

Since the beginning of last year, in response to the obvious rise in commodity prices, the relevant state departments have taken timely measures such as two-way adjustment of supply and demand and joint supervision of futures and spot markets to curb unreasonable price increases and promote an orderly decline in PPI growth.

From May 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, a provisional import tax rate of zero will be implemented for all coal; a coal price monitoring and cost investigation system will be established, and coal price index behavior assessment and compliance review will be carried out; Large oil and gas exploration and development efforts…

In the face of increasing fluctuations in the international energy market, based on the basic national conditions of coal as the mainstay, my country has released high-quality coal production capacity in an orderly manner, accelerated the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases, and formed a “firewall” that can effectively resist large fluctuations in international energy prices.

Thanks to a series of measures to ensure supply and stabilize prices continued to be effective, commodity prices generally fell. In December 2022, the prices of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry fell by 14.7% year-on-year, the non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry fell by 3.6%, and the coal mining and washing industry fell by 2.7%.

Prices are expected to remain generally stable

Fu Linghui, spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that although the recent increase in global commodity prices has fallen, they are still at a high level overall, and the imported impact on domestic prices still exists. The domestic economy is gradually recovering, market demand is expanding, and the Spring Festival is approaching, and the prices of pork, fresh vegetables, and fresh fruits may rise seasonally, which will increase the pressure on prices to a certain extent.

The 2022 Central Economic Work Conference emphasized in the deployment of the economic work in 2023, “focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices.” The executive meeting of the State Council held a few days ago clarified six measures to further strengthen the supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities, medical supplies, energy, etc., to ensure sufficient market supply and stable prices during the Spring Festival, to ensure the medical needs of the masses and to survive the winter warmly.

Wan Jinsong said that looking forward to 2023, my country’s prices will remain stable and have a solid foundation. With continuous bumper harvests in grain production, reasonable and sufficient hog production capacity, sufficient supply of important livelihood commodities, strong basic energy security, and further improvement of the system for ensuring supply and stabilizing prices, we are fully confident and capable of maintaining overall price stability.

Early in the morning, Baida Zhougudui Agricultural Products International Logistics Park, the largest agricultural product wholesale market in Anhui, gradually became busy, and there was an endless stream of vehicles trading melons, fruits and vegetables from all over the country.

“Considering the gradual arrival of the sales peak before the Spring Festival and the possible rain and snow in the later period, the logistics park has formulated relevant plans to organize market operators to expand the supply of goods in a timely manner, and actively and securely guarantee the supply.” Said Wang Ping, assistant director of the information center of the logistics park.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued a notice to deploy the work of vegetable disaster prevention, loss reduction, stable production and supply; Hezhou City, Guangxi guided large-scale supermarkets, especially key supply-guaranteed backbone enterprises, to plan ahead and increase procurement and inventory; Gansu launched the action of resuming business and resuming business circulation and fully supported Market entities have resumed work and production…Recently, relevant departments and regions have implemented the deployment of the central government to make overall plans to ensure supply and price stability, and to protect the “rice bags” and “vegetable baskets” of the people.

“Judging from the recent scheduling situation, the supply and reserves of important livelihood commodities in various places are sufficient, and the market prices are stable and orderly, which can guarantee the consumption needs of the majority of urban and rural residents during the festival.” Niu Yubin said.

[

责编：袁晴 ]