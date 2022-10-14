Listen to the audio version of the article

The Regional Center for Advanced Digital Innovation was born in Campania Pride. A “proximity hub” for the digital transformation of SMEs and the public administration of Campania. The Edih Pride is coordinated by the Campania Digital Innovation Hub – Rete Confindustria Scarl, in the role of leader, and is formed by an industrial and scientific partnership composed of the “Meditech – Mediterranean Competence Center 4 Innovation” Consortium, by the Cerict – Regional Competence Center in ICT, and by the ICAR – High Performance Computing and Networking Institute of Cnr.

One of the 13 Edih of the EU

PRIDE – presented as part of the 37th edition of the Confindustria Young Entrepreneurs Conference at the Grand Hotel Quisisana in Capri – is one of the 13 Italian European Digital Innovation Hubs funded by the European Commission and has the task of ensuring the digital transition of the industrial system of Campania with particular reference to SMEs operating in regional strategic sectors (Aerospace, Automotive, Rail, Tram, Fashion, Agri-food, Energy-Environment and Health), to the local public administration and to the managers of public services. through the adoption of advanced digital technologies envisaged by the Digital Europe Program: Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing, Information Security. The activities are concentrated in the paths of competitive development, product innovation, process, organization, and management efficiency also in combination with enabling technologies, including: advanced manufacturing systems; advanced materials and nano-materials, technologies for life science, micro and nano-electronics and photonics.

Tests and experiments

The offer of PRIDE services is based on a unique industrial and scientific partnership and can count on technological demonstrators, industry 4.0 enabling technologies, academic and managerial skills made available in an integrated way by the four partners. To support the digital transformation of companies, Pride offers Test and experimentation services: with the support of Industry 4.0 experts and thanks to the domain of enabling technologies, Edih PRIDE guarantees companies access to skills, know-how and to digital transformation services, including laboratories and experimental facilities for Proof of Concept and validation tests at the highest technological levels.

Training and development of digital skills

Edih Pride also offers training services for SMEs and the Public Administration by providing experts and courses on enabling technologies, in order to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the territory. In summary, it deals with the development of the regional ecosystem for digitization: in order to stimulate the still unexpressed demand for digital innovation processes by SMEs and the Public Administration. Pride is coordinated by Edoardo Imperiale, managing director of the Campania Digital Innovation Hub – Rete Confindustria Scarl, leader of the network. Pride is organized according to a Hub & Spoke model, and can count on offices and infrastructures already existing in the area, starting from the territorial offices of Campania DIH – five, one per province (Avellino, Benevento, Caserta, Naples and Salerno) – and Spoke of the scientific partnership with laboratories on enabling technologies already operational. “The European hub for digitization will be able to offer 4.0 technological solutions and services to businesses, training and organizational development, at zero price in the coming months,” says Edoardo Imperiale. About 350 SMEs will be involved, thanks to a loan of six million: resources that come, 50% from Europe and another 50% from the national government.