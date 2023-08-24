Home » Prigozhin dead? Wagner boss is said to have died in a plane crash
Gray Zone initially questioned the authorities’ version that Prigozhin was on the passenger list of the first plane and was killed. “Where Yevgeny Prigozhin was in the end, there is no precise information at the moment,” it said. A little later, a message circulated on the channel, according to which Yevgeny Prigozhin was dead: “Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” the post said. “But even in Hell he will be the best!”

In 2014, Prigozhin founded the Wagner mercenary group together with Dmitry Utkin. In June he had called on his fighters to march on Moscow because the Russian military leadership had allegedly ordered an attack on Wagner mercenaries. However, the 62-year-old quickly broke off this mutiny and agreed to go into exile with his fighters in Belarus. In return, they should not be prosecuted by the Kremlin, despite President Vladimir Putin calling Prigozhin a traitor. The background to these events remains unclear to this day.

