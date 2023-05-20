Prigozhin, Wagner and the possibility of a “war of all against all”

The most compelling plot these days, for those who follow the events around the Kremlin, is the fate of Evgeny Prigozhin, more precisely the observation of that invisible sword of Damocles that seems to swing above his head. The head of the Wagner group crossed all possible and imaginable “red lines” in Russian politics: he threatened to abandon the battlefield to Bakhmut, insulted the defense minister Sergey Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, incited Russian soldiers to rebel against their inept commanders and finally mocked in his vulgar and irreverent style the “happy grandfather” who could turn out to be “a complete asshole”. In informal Russian political jargon, there is only one grandfather, and since Prigozhin came up with this metaphor, used so far in public only by Alexey Navalny and his supporters, many have held their breath waiting for the imminent end of a man who seemed to have transformed from Putin’s regime’s most faithful assassin into its most violent critic.

A triple play in the Kremlin?

And mutinyat least verbally, so unusual in Putin’s system, as to have given rise to the most extravagant hypotheses, including the “leak” published by the Washington Post, according to which the head of the Wagners allegedly offered the coordinates of the positions of the Russian troops to Ukrainian intelligence. If true, it could be a symptom of the extreme desperation of a man who slipped into a game bigger than him: anxious to bring Bakhmut victory to the Kremlin, he got himself framed by the generals, who are much more experienced than him in games of power, losing both the bulk of his semi-private army and the power that came with it.

If false, it would explain why Prigozhin has not yet been struck down by Putin’s wrath: in reality, his “rebellion” would in this case be a misdirection agreed with the Kremlin, a trap to convince the Ukrainians that the feud in the Muscovite leaders is now so deep as to make it possible to attack the exhausted, disorganized and demotivated Russian troops. Not to mention the possibility that the “leak” on the hypothetical betrayal of the head of the Wagners had actually been the work of the Russian generals themselves to discredit the man who, with his army of mercenaries and convicts, risked bringing Putin the much coveted Bakhmut’s conquest.

The reactions of public opinion

However, the hypotheses of a triple game do not take into account the devastating impact that Prigozhin’s utterances have had on Russian and international public opinion. The father of the “troll factory” is not new to disinformation operations, and his claims of conquering Bakhmut have now been made so many times that they are not credible. But his denunciations of “parade units on the run” and of “Ukrainians who are crumbling us on the flanks” also seem to be confirmed by independent sources, and the violence of his accusations against the Russian military leaders, accompanied by mountains of soldiers’ corpses, destroys with its macabre aesthetics the triumphalism of official propaganda. Prigozhin’s real “betrayal”, beyond his increasingly risky games with Shoigu and Gerasimov, is precisely that of having revealed the secret that everyone knew, but no one had the courage to admit: Russia is not winning the war and fails to win a single battle.

In Russia today, people get arrested for much less. But those who dismiss Prigozhin only as a puppet who wants to break the strings that remove him from the Gru, the Russian military espionage to which the birth of the Wagners is often linked, forget the other profession of “Putin’s cook”, who as a Petersburg restaurateur with criminal past has become a heavyweight of Russian politics thanks to the unscrupulous use of the media and in particular of the network. Prigozhin is the first member of the regime’s nomenclature not to address Putin alonefor two decades the driving force, referee and public of every initiative.

He speaks to public opinion, and the proliferation of polls on social media about his prospects for the 2024 presidential elections, the sales of Wagner merchandising, and the almost spasmodic attention of the international media for each of his utterances, demonstrate that at least the media operation it worked out very well: the “Putin’s cook” has gained a popularity of its own, conquering that electorate – estimated at between 15 and 25% – of militaristic ultranationalists who feel disappointed by Putin. Prigozhin’s pulp aesthetic, which is shown among the corpses at the front while hurling insults at the generals, appears to this segment as much more authentic than the increasingly artificial and distant president. At this moment, arresting or killing Prigozhin could unbalance the already fragile hold of the Russian command, just on the eve of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Wagner and the weaknesses of the regular army

A counter-offensive whose results will be disastrous for the Russians, however Prigozhin says he has few doubts. And this could be another explanation of why the Golem rebelled against its creator. The Wagner model – a de facto private army which however benefits from the protection and privileged supplies of the Ministry of Defense – is now being copied not only by the Chechen leader’s Praetorians Ramadan Kadyrovbut by many others. Individual regions and entities – including Gazprom, the state gas consortium – are forming their own groups of contractors, and even the Ministry of Defense is enlisting mercenaries in Russian prisons, stealing the patent from Prigozhin. It is unlikely that this race is aimed at gaining a piece of victory in Ukraine, especially in the light of the increasingly evident logistical shortcomings of Shoigu’s institution.

The regular army simply does not have enough resources to distribute among private armies, none of which will be able to achieve the victory that even the most consolidated, equipped and numerous of these armies (the Wagner precisely) has failed to achieve. The only plausible reason for the sudden competition of strat-ups from private armies, worthy of a failed state shared between rival clans, is the awareness of the imminent crisis, on the front as in Moscow. Prigozhin and his competitors are not contending for victory with the favors that follow: they are gearing up for the war of all against all that could result from a defeat.