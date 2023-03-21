Listen to the audio version of the article

Two weeks after the delisting that followed the takeover bid launched by the Alpha and Peninsula funds, Prima Industrie has approved a balance sheet, with turnover at 485 million (+20%), the best ever, and profit doubled to 17 million. Numbers that are worth almost ten times those with which the Turin-based company had entered the Stock Exchange in 1999, inaugurating – alongside the much more popular Tiscali – the segment destined to be called Star from 2001: «Our growth path is outside Piazza Affari …