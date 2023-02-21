Primaries Circles Pd, in Cuperlo 7.96% of the votes, De Micheli 4.29%

Stefano Bonaccini wins club congresses. Elly Schlein is second, but she continues to register record attendance at the initiatives she is organizing on her tour of Italy. To know the name of the new secretary or the new Pd secretary, however, it will be necessary to wait for February 26, the Sunday of the primaries. Seven days of sprint that begins today with the TV confrontation, at 20.30 on Sky Tg24, between the duelists Bonaccini and Schlein.

The National Congressional Commission of the Democratic party concluded the counting of the 151,530 voters. Of these votes, Bonaccini secured 79,787, equal to 52.87%; Elly Schlein 52,637 votes, equal to 34.88%; Gianni Cuperlo 12,008 votes, equal to 7.96%; Paola De Micheli 6,475 votes, equal to 4.29%. Despite this, no one feels like attributing the victory to one or the other. Also because Schlein has clearly established itself in the most important urban centres, including Milan, Rome and Naples. In the capital, the dem deputy collects 2,194 votes, against 1,854 for Bonaccini, 661 for Gianni Cuperlo and 184 for Paola De Micheli.

