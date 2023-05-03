Prime Broker by Scalable Capital: Now 3 Months Free!

Unsplash/abillion/markuspiske / Business Insider

With the broker of Scalable Capital* you can use your smartphone or internet browser invest online in stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and derivatives. You have the choice between that free Free Broker and the paid prime broker, which you can access from just EUR 2.99 per month. In addition, there is the Prime+ Broker, which is also subject to a fee. You can read here what exactly the different prime brokers are, what advantages they offer compared to the free broker and how you can now secure three free months with the two premium services.

What is Scalable Capital’s Prime Broker?

The prime broker is a Trading-Flatrate von Scalable Capital*. With it you can use all free functions of Scalable Capital. In addition, you can use other features that would otherwise be subject to a fee, without extra charge. There are two different membership models: den Prime Broker and the Prime+ Broker. The Prime Broker is paid annually, while the slightly more expensive Prime+ Broker is paid monthly. For the slightly higher monthly price, the Prime+ Broker offers additional exclusive benefits.

How much does Prime Broker cost?

The Prime Broker costs 2.99 euros per month, which you pay annually. This means that you will be charged 35.88 euros per year. In contrast, you will be for the Prime+ Broker debited 4.99 euros every month.

What advantages does the Scalable Prime Broker offer?

For your membership fee at the Prime Broker von Scalable Capital* you get numerous benefits. This includes all free features such as fee-free deposits into ETF and stock savings plans. Users of the two prime brokers also pay no order fee on trades in stocks and derivatives. Join in unlimited price alerts and unlimited portfolio groups.

However, depending on the trading venue and the value of the trade, you can also use the two prime brokers additional costs attack. However, these amount to a maximum of EUR 3.99 or 0.69 percent per order. We have summarized a detailed list of all fee-based services for Prime Order here for you:

Order fees at Gettex for trades with a value below EUR 250.00 : 0,99 Euro

: 0,99 Euro Xetra order fees : 3,99 Euro

: 3,99 Euro Trading venue fee at Xetra : 0.01 percent (at least 1.50 euros)

: 0.01 percent (at least 1.50 euros) Spread premium when trading crypto : 0.69 percent

: 0.69 percent Deposit via Instant: 0.69 percent (free of charge from EUR 5,000.00)

Scalable Capital: This is the difference between Prime and Prime+

There are three big differences between the Prime and the Prime+ Broker: die payment methodthe Preis as well as the Interest charges. The prime broker is paid annually and thus offers less flexibility. But it is 2.00 euros cheaper. On the other hand, there is the more expensive Prime+ Broker, which can be terminated monthly, as it is also paid monthly. Another plus point for Prime+ are the interest rates. This is only available with this membership model 2.3 percent interest on credit balances up to EUR 100,000.00.

Offer for Scalable Capital: You can test the Prime Broker for three months free of charge

Scalable Capital currently has an exciting offer for new customers. If you choose Prime or Prime+ Broker when registering, Scalable will give you the first three months of your membership for free*. This saves you a total of up to 14.97 euros. The action is still until July 31, 2023 for new customers only. This means that existing users of the Free Broker cannot participate.

Who is Scalable Capital’s Prime Broker suitable for?

Is Scalable Capital’s prime broker worth it? Depends on. If you only want to pay into savings plans, the Free Broker is sufficient von Scalable Capital*. Even if you rarely trade, you don’t necessarily have to pay for the premium service. However, the prime broker is already worthwhile for a maximum of five trades per month. So if you invest, buy and sell frequently, the Prime Broker is the right offer for you. In this respect, the prime broker is more suitable for very active investors.

There are also other Prime benefits such as unlimited price alerts and any number of portfolio groups, which make the service even more attractive. Finally, Scalable Capital also offers 2.3 percent interest on credit balances of up to EUR 100,000.00 in the Prime+ Broker, which means that the service is also suitable for saving on interest.

Can you cancel the Prime Broker again?

You can Scalable Capital* online or via app cancel or change under “Profile” and “Products”.. However, the cost you paid for the annual membership will not be refunded if you cancel early. After termination, your personal area remains active until the applicable retention periods expire, so that you can continue to access documents such as the annual tax certificate.

Risk Notice: The capital investment is associated with risks. The value of an investment can go down as well as up. Capital invested may be lost. Past performance, simulations or forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance.