Prime Day Sales Surge: Americans Embrace Bargain-Hunting with Record $12.7 Billion Spent

Title: Amazon Prime Day Sales Skyrocket, Setting New Records for Online Shopping

Subtitle: Consumers Embrace Bargain-Hunting Instincts as Online Retailers Thrive

Article:

New York (CNN) – America has once again proven its love for a good deal as consumers splurged a total of $12.7 billion during the two-day Amazon Prime Day sales event. This figure reflects a 6.1% increase from the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics. Notably, other major retailers like Walmart and Target also offered enticing deals to customers during this period, contributing to the overall surge in spending.

Seizing the opportunity, Amazon announced that July 11 became its most successful sales day ever, although the company declined to disclose specific figures. The event saw shoppers buying a staggering 375 million items over the two days, marking a substantial jump from the 300 million purchases made during the previous Prime Day.

Not only did Amazon break records, but these two days also witnessed a historic surge in online shopping across the board, as reported by Adobe. The e-commerce momentum was driven by the purchase of home appliances and toys, with emerging categories such as apparel and electronics also significantly contributing to the surge.

Recognizing the impact of Prime Day, Vivek Pandya, Principal Analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, commented, “Prime Day has become one of the biggest e-commerce times of the year as consumers get significant discounts from a number of different retailers. Record spending so far shows us that consumers are tapping into their bargain-hunting instincts.”

An interesting statistic noted by Adobe is the growing popularity of curbside pickup, which accounted for 20% of online orders on July 11. This figure indicates a slight increase from the previous year and highlights the sustained demand for this service, which gained momentum during the pandemic.

The strategic timing of Prime Day by Amazon aims to bolster sales during the traditionally sluggish summer months, while also capitalizing on the early start to the back-to-school and college shopping season, according to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth. Since its inception in 2015, other major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have followed suit, adopting their own sales events such as “Walmart+ week” and “Black Friday in July” to tap into summer shopper spending.

The market’s response to Amazon’s success was evident in the surge of its stock prices, which increased by approximately $2 to $133 on Thursday morning.

As Prime Day becomes an annual tradition, online retailers, both big and small, are poised for growth, and consumers continue to indulge in the thrill of uncovering outstanding bargains.

