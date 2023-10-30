“Prime Minister elections? We are here.” Renzi confirms his openness to the government

Matteo Renzi, press conference in the Chamber

Renzi: “We don’t change our minds based on polls but we fight for our ideas. It seems to me to be the only way to be serious in politics, what do you think?”

“The person who writes to me makes me laugh: but why are you attacking the government in this period? No, I’m not attacking the government, it’s the government that is attacking itself. We are always on the same positions.” Matteo Renziin his Enews, thus takes stock of the situation and reiterates that “we are alternatives to the sovereignist majority of Salvini and Meloni and we are alternatives to the populist minority of Conte and Schlein”.

"If Meloni brings constitutional reform with the direct election of the prime minister, we are there", confirms leader Iv. "If the majority finally proposes the Covid Commission, we will vote in favor. If the majority increases taxes on the middle class and on housing, we – he specifies – are radically against". "We are always us: we don't change our minds based on polls but we fight for our ideas. It seems to me the only way to be serious in politics, what do you think?", concludes Renzi.

