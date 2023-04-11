Listen to the audio version of the article

A few days from the deadline for expressing its opinion, in yesterday’s meeting of the council of ministers the government authorized with prescriptions the sale to Goi Energy of the Isab refinery in Priolo, which belongs to the Russian Lukoil. Through a Dpcm (decree of the president of the council of ministers) the executive applies the golden power, the discipline on special powers in the field of strategic assets, to set rather rigid limits but does not stop the operation.

The conditions for Goi Energy

Lukoil controls the Sicilian plant through the Swiss company Litasco. Goi Energy is the energy sector arm of a Cyprus private equity fund. The conditions concern the supplies of oil from the trader Trafigura who will supply Goi Energy (followed by the legal advisor BonelliErede), the employment levels, the investments in the plant and the commitments on the environmental front relating to the discharge limits and therefore to the use of the purifier of the industrial area.

Dpcm with exercise of golden power

There would have been discussions, in the diplomatic forum, of alleged connections with Russian capital and entrepreneurs, on which, however, no concrete confirmations would have emerged. The Dpcm with the exercise of the golden power is not yet known in detail, but the government would have first of all decided to protect itself with regard to oil supplies, which will have to be multi-year (we are talking about 10 years) and tracked to be sure that arrive directly or through complicated triangulations from countries subject to restrictive measures, such as Russia itself. Now the financial transaction, which according to market sources has a value of approximately 1.2 billion euro, should materialize with the closing in the next few weeks.

The government’s decision closes an uncertainty that began several months ago and was exacerbated by the indirect risks associated with the embargo on Russian oil. There are around 3,000 workers involved for various reasons (one thousand direct) and the refinery processes an average of 10.6 million tons of refined crude oil a year (13.6% of the national total) with a refining capacity of over 19 million tons, equal to just over 22% of the national total.

The former Ilva match

Priolo has been one of the most complex industrial matches to manage right from the very beginning of the Meloni government. Like perhaps the former Ilva, where the situation is reaching new peaks of tension in recent weeks. With the decree law 2/2023, the company was guaranteed liquidity for 680 million through a loan from Invitalia convertible into a capital increase. But after a sort of formal notice sent by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to the private shareholder ArcelorMittal, for precise commitments and strategies to emerge for the coming years, the fate of Acciaierie d’Italia should be discussed in a new meeting of shareholders (the public shareholder is Invitalia, a subsidiary of the Treasury) and the government at the end of April. At the center of the meeting will be the industrial plan, around which also revolves the hypothesis that the State anticipates the increase in the majority of the capital with respect to the deadline of the end of May 2024.