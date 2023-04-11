Home Business Priolo: ok in Goi but with restrictions on oil, work and the environment
Business

Priolo: ok in Goi but with restrictions on oil, work and the environment

by admin
Priolo: ok in Goi but with restrictions on oil, work and the environment

A few days from the deadline for expressing its opinion, in yesterday’s meeting of the council of ministers the government authorized with prescriptions the sale to Goi Energy of the Isab refinery in Priolo, which belongs to the Russian Lukoil. Through a Dpcm (decree of the president of the council of ministers) the executive applies the golden power, the discipline on special powers in the field of strategic assets, to set rather rigid limits but does not stop the operation.

The conditions for Goi Energy

Lukoil controls the Sicilian plant through the Swiss company Litasco. Goi Energy is the energy sector arm of a Cyprus private equity fund. The conditions concern the supplies of oil from the trader Trafigura who will supply Goi Energy (followed by the legal advisor BonelliErede), the employment levels, the investments in the plant and the commitments on the environmental front relating to the discharge limits and therefore to the use of the purifier of the industrial area.

Dpcm with exercise of golden power

There would have been discussions, in the diplomatic forum, of alleged connections with Russian capital and entrepreneurs, on which, however, no concrete confirmations would have emerged. The Dpcm with the exercise of the golden power is not yet known in detail, but the government would have first of all decided to protect itself with regard to oil supplies, which will have to be multi-year (we are talking about 10 years) and tracked to be sure that arrive directly or through complicated triangulations from countries subject to restrictive measures, such as Russia itself. Now the financial transaction, which according to market sources has a value of approximately 1.2 billion euro, should materialize with the closing in the next few weeks.

See also  180,000 shareholders pay attention to the important announcement of Ningde Times’ release of restricted shares: The actual tradable shares that can be listed this time account for 28.88% of the total share capital | Ningde Times_Sina Finance_Sina

The government’s decision closes an uncertainty that began several months ago and was exacerbated by the indirect risks associated with the embargo on Russian oil. There are around 3,000 workers involved for various reasons (one thousand direct) and the refinery processes an average of 10.6 million tons of refined crude oil a year (13.6% of the national total) with a refining capacity of over 19 million tons, equal to just over 22% of the national total.

The former Ilva match

Priolo has been one of the most complex industrial matches to manage right from the very beginning of the Meloni government. Like perhaps the former Ilva, where the situation is reaching new peaks of tension in recent weeks. With the decree law 2/2023, the company was guaranteed liquidity for 680 million through a loan from Invitalia convertible into a capital increase. But after a sort of formal notice sent by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to the private shareholder ArcelorMittal, for precise commitments and strategies to emerge for the coming years, the fate of Acciaierie d’Italia should be discussed in a new meeting of shareholders (the public shareholder is Invitalia, a subsidiary of the Treasury) and the government at the end of April. At the center of the meeting will be the industrial plan, around which also revolves the hypothesis that the State anticipates the increase in the majority of the capital with respect to the deadline of the end of May 2024.

You may also like

Porro candidate of the CDX in Puglia? The...

Pensions, no reform and Quota 41: we remain...

Sonos Era 300: Surround simulation – here the...

Bonus 150 euros coming soon, who will receive...

France – Weber criticizes Macron’s Taiwan statements

FTX, the reasons for the collapse revealed: ‘arrogance,...

Russia: Important money channel – the delicate withdrawal...

Enel, Eni, Leonardo, Poste, Terna up to Corneliani:...

Twitter is now called X: What’s behind it?

Agcom, stop the automatic increases in TLC tariffs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy